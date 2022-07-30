ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another

A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
WALTERBORO, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect sought in gas station shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother and aunt. Darius Sharper is charged with Attempted Murder and Burglary/Breaking and Entering. On August 4th deputies were called to the scene on Bethel Hwy in the Paxville area around 2 p.m....
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
ORANGEBURG, SC

