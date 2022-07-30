Read on www.wistv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Graniteville man dies following traffic accident east of Aiken
A Graniteville man died following a single-vehicle accident approximately 6 miles east of Aiken on Thursday. The victim was identified as Gary L. Todd, 70, in a news release issued by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Todd was driving 2000 Ford Ranger truck that was traveling southeast on Old Tory...
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another
A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while shoplifting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged after police say she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect sought in gas station shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
WIS-TV
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother and aunt. Darius Sharper is charged with Attempted Murder and Burglary/Breaking and Entering. On August 4th deputies were called to the scene on Bethel Hwy in the Paxville area around 2 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
abcnews4.com
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
WIS-TV
Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
Couple claims illegal detainment by Holly Hill, Santee police in lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police illegally detained a South Carolina man and woman when they raided the sleeping couple's home outside of their jurisdiction in the middle of the night, a lawsuit alleges. Officers with the Holly Hill and Santee Police Departments took Shane Glover and Codie Fuller at gunpoint...
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
WRDW-TV
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
Comments / 3