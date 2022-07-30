ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Coroner IDs Aiken County teenager killed in Friday afternoon collision

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to a fatal collision in eastern Aiken County Friday afternoon. Aiken Standard File Photo

The Aiken County teenager killed in a Friday afternoon collision in eastern Aiken County has been identified.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the decedent as Yazmaine S. Rabon, 19, of Williston (Aiken County).

Rabon was killed Friday afternoon when the 2009 Ford Focus she was driving east on the Charleston Highway near Old Tory Trail crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Nissan Rouge head-on.

Ables said Friday evening that Rabon died at the scene from blunt force injuries sustained the collision.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver of the Rouge and a passenger were transported to Augusta University Medical Center with injuries.

No information on the injured parties is yet available.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Aiken, SC
