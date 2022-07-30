ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘Rage giving’: Charities can get a boost from current events, such as controversial Supreme Court rulings

By Katrina Miller-Stevens Associate Professor of Management, Colorado College, The Conversation, Nexstar Media Wire, Jennifer A. Taylor Associate Professor of Political Science, James Madison University
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSR0O_0gyr0mBv00

( The Conversation ) – When anger over everything from the killing of unarmed people of color to new restrictions on access to abortion bubbles over, many Americans act on it.

One avenue for someone who has gotten fed up with current events is to take part in protests, such as marching for gun reform in response to mass shootings. Another is by what nonprofit and philanthropy scholars like to call “rage giving” – charitable donations motivated by strong emotions and dissatisfaction with the political climate.

In our new book about this phenomenon , we explain that people often donate to nonprofits following breaking news about events they consider to be tragic or unjust. By donating, people may feel they are addressing the wrong they want to see righted, or they can express a strong politically driven view or value.

Divisive moments

When news coverage grows and collective anger culminates in high-profile marches, rage givers can experience an emotional release by channeling their feelings into something they consider positive .

Quick bursts of anger sometimes called “ fury triggers usually drive these gifts .

We have found that waves of rage giving are often sparked by divisive political moments. These unexpected spikes in donations are typically fueled by extensive media coverage.

For example, after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo , New York, donations to groups that support gun violence victims in both communities surged .

And, shortly after the May 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , NARAL Pro-Choice America, an organization that advocates for access to abortion, saw a 1,400% increase in donations within 24 hours .

Likewise, the Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit abortion fund that provides financial and logistical help for people seeking abortions, saw the number of its donors quadruple from May to July. The gifts ranged from $5 to $50,000.

Growth following 2016 election

Rage giving isn’t limited to guns or abortion. Nor is it new.

But there are many signs that the phenomenon grew ahead of, during and after the heated 2016 and 2020 presidential elections . Many people who were concerned about immigration, civil rights and sexual assault and harassment during those highly polarized periods sought out opportunities to give to nonprofits and political action committees as quick and easy ways to express their outrage .

The ease and growth of online giving, up 42% in the three years ending in 2021 , makes it simpler for rage givers to express their outrage. There’s no longer a need to mail a check or make a phone call.

Rage giving is, to be sure, partisan in that anger and outrage can provoke political mobilization, action and higher voter turnout.

But nonprofits on both sides of the political and cultural divide have reaped windfalls from rage giving in recent years. Giving to pro-gun organizations like the National Rifle Association, for example, can surge when gun control measures are in the news –as is generally the case after mass shootings.

More likely to be women and Democrats

In 2017, we commissioned a survey that identified 520 people who said they had donated to a nonprofit of their choice after feeling unbridled anger during the 2016 presidential election . Based on that data, we estimated that about 58% of these rage givers were women and 80% were white.

About 44% said they were Democrats, roughly 35% said they were Republicans and the remaining 21% identified as independent voters. Because the shares of Americans who lean toward one major political party or the other is more evenly matched, we found that, at that moment in time, Democrats were more likely to donate this way than more conservative Americans.

When thinking about the candidates in the 2016 presidential election and the stances each candidate takes on social and environmental issues, one rage giver from North Carolina said in response to our survey, “I’m just sick about it,” she said. “We’ve got to do something.”

We also found the surveyed rage donors were likely to be civically engaged – through behaviors such as volunteering, voting, contacting elected officials and participating in marches and protests. Rage giving, as a form of collective action, aligns with other helping behaviors by giving a voice to the underserved and unheard.

More research is needed to get a clearer picture of why certain people do this. But based on what we’ve learned so far, we believe that people who engage in rage giving see philanthropy as a type of civic engagement and that their gift, along with other donations, makes a difference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told Neal that […]
WJTV 12

Brandon High School football player dies during practice

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
BRANDON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 teens killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Charity#Americans
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Charities
WJTV 12

Two former Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon. According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of trafficking drugs in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Fondren Fuel burglary case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the man burglarized Fondren Fuel on Sunday, July 31. Anyone with information about the man can call JPD at (601)-960-1278 or call Crime […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Specialty vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hospital system serving MS, AL merges with Louisiana system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans. “By coming together, we’ll […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy