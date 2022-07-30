ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OR

Bicyclist killed in hit-run, driver arrested: Deputies

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7eiL_0gyr0kQT00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist in Fairview early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of the crash around 2 a.m. near the corner of NE Halsey Street and Fairview Boulevard.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, two bicyclists were riding east on NE Halsey when the driver crossed into the bike lane and struck one of them. The driver reportedly stopped after hitting the person, then took off, MCSO said.

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in Oregon?

Deputies tracked down and arrested the driver, who they identified as 56-year-old Robert Lee Wilson.

The bicyclist died at the scene and was not immediately identified.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash “due to the severity and criminal nature,” MCSO said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Man arrested for DUII after hitting officer, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a suspected drunken driver Monday morning. It happened near Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Williams Avenue as the officer was headed into work. Police said the officer was a little banged up...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Halsey, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Multnomah County, OR
Accidents
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII

The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: 'Robbery' suspect demands $100

The Beaverton Police Department describes calls for service from July 6-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, July 6 Officers conducted a death investigation on Southwest Normandy Place. An unwanted man reportedly assaulted a customer in the 11800 block of Southwest Canyon Road. Police found him standing next to the building outside. He was initially uncooperative and resisted arrest before ultimately being taken into custody. A man...
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Resident reports rattlesnake

The Forest Grove Police Department checks out that call and many more in its activity report from July 15-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 15 Officers were called to an assisted living community where a resident allegedly assaulted a staff member. On arrival, officers were able to convince the resident to go to the hospital for evaluation. Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Bicyclists#Traffic Accident#Ne Halsey Street#Mcso#Nexstar Media Inc
kptv.com

Deputies arrest man for breaking into car, homes in Wood Village

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man attempted to break into a car and then several homes before being arrested by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Wood Village on Saturday evening. MCSO said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to people trying to break-in to a car...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
oregontoday.net

Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Polk Co., August 1

On Sunday July 31, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by, Benjamin Gifford, age 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle. Gifford was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Highway 223 was closed for 3 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.
POLK COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy