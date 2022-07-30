Verstappen vows to be patient after ‘painful’ Q3 problem

racer.com
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has outwardly called out fans that were burning Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton merchandise during the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the incidents “disgusting”. A video of fans dressed in orange went viral after being posted to Twitter, attracting almost 2,500 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.
Why Rossi's IMS win was one for the history books
Another milestone was reached on Saturday, as Andretti Autosport’s Jessica Mace was part of the over-the-wall pit crew that won the Indianapolis Grand Prix with Alexander Rossi. Mace, a veteran of the team’s Indy Lights and IndyCar programs, changed the right-rear tire on the No. 27 Honda which Rossi...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes his hopes of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix were lost in the opening stint and that he had the performance to fight with Max Verstappen for victory. Qualifying issues for both Hamilton — who had a DRS failure — and Verstappen — who suffered a power loss — left them seventh and 10th, respectively, on the grid. Hamilton started on medium tires while Verstappen was on softs, with both two-stopping and ending on the opposing compound, but Hamilton feels he was on the wrong starting tire in hindsight.
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
Verstappen credits Red Bull strategy for unexpected win
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull didn’t expect to be in with a chance of victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix but praised the team for its strategic decisions. A power loss in Q3 resulted in Verstappen starting from tenth on the grid at a track where Ferrari looked strong in Friday practice, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting second and third respectively. Even with Leclerc moving into the lead ahead of George Russell by the halfway point, Verstappen climbed into the top four before a strategic error from Ferrari opened the door for the Dutchman to take the lead, passing Leclerc twice due to a spin, and cruising to victory.
A large-scale bike crash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has landed several athletes in the hospital. The incident, which involved multiple spectators, occurred Sunday at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London when England's Matt Walls was propelled into the crowd at high speed along with his bike. Walls, Canadian cyclist...
Alpine learned of Alonso move via Aston Martin's announcement
Fernando Alonso told Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had not signed elsewhere, and the first the team found out of his departure was when Aston Martin announced it. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement last week. But Szafnauer says he had asked Alonso if he was going to Aston after learning that talks had taken place and been assured that wasn’t the case.
Russell pragmatic after failing to convert first pole in Hungary
George Russell believes third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix was a fair result despite leading more than half of the race from pole position. Hamilton started from seventh on the grid but climbed through to finish second to Max Verstappen, who won from 10th. Russell led the opening stages and only lost out to Charles Leclerc around the halfway point of the race but after picking up his fifth podium of the season the former Williams driver had no complaints about dropping two places from his starting position.
Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
‘I will not be driving for Alpine next year’ - Piastri
Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023 despite the team announcing his promotion to a Formula 1 race seat earlier today. In a remarkably similar scenario to the one involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren in IndyCar, Alpine announced Piastri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon European time despite team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitting he believed there were contractual complications involving Piastri being linked to a switch to McLaren.
Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.
The Williams F1 team announced today it has invited American Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant to drive one of its cars during a practice session at the United States Grand Prix in October. “I’m super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin,” Sargeant...
Drive to the grid helped Red Bull avoid Ferrari mistake
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the way the soft tire worked on the way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix taught his team to avoid making the same mistake as Ferrari. Charles Leclerc went from leading after halfway to finish sixth when Ferrari put him on...
F1 driver ratings: every F1 driver ranked for 2022 so far
Eight wins from 13 races so far, and the only times he hasn’t made the podium - Bahrain (fuel pressure), Melbourne (fuel leak) and Silverstone (floor damage) - are when Red Bull’s car has let him down. Bar the odd mistake last year’s champion has driven flawlessly, and he’s turned a 46-point championship deficit into an 80-point advantage over his nearest rival. One hand on the trophy already.
Iago Torres is 1-0 as a pro now, and one-for-one when it comes to ending his fights with highlight-reel knockouts. The Brazilian flyweight made a successful debut Sunday at an Action Fight Championship event in Ceara, Brazil, recording one of the year’s most incredible knockouts with a spinning heel kick finish of Renan Fiuza.
Every road car that McLaren has ever developed has been a bracingly capable performance machine. The storied motorsport outfit launched its first street-legal vehicle back in 1992 with the introduction of the ultra-rare McLaren F1, though serial production didn’t really begin in earnest until 2011 when the newly-formed McLaren Automotive launched the MP4-12C.
Ryan Blaney might have been on older tires at the Indianapolis road course, but said that wasn’t why he finished 26th after lining up second for the final restart. Instead, the Team Penske driver was fuming after the race because of the contact in Turn 1 that turned his No. 12 Ford around and took him out of contention for the race win.
