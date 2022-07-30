Verstappen vows to be patient after ‘painful’ Q3 problem

Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.

