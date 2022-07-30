Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show

spectrumnews1.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80,000 this year, officials say
DAYTON — About 80,000 people attended the 48th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, show organizers announced Monday. The United States Navy’s Blue Angels headlined this year’s show for the first time in four years. This year they conducted their first Dayton demonstration with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets.
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
Lima News
Flying acts soar above Dayton Air Show, delight fans
With the singing of the National Anthem, flying acts began shortly after noon Saturday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The 48th annual show opened at 9 a.m. with clear skies and low humidity — conditions that were just about perfect for the event. A waiting line of spectators gathered on the East end of Dayton International Airport and were steadily streaming in all morning.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
Police Captain rallies community for Newport Night Out
NEWPORT, Ky. — Hundreds of families turned out for an evening of fun and helping local kids getting ready for school. Newport Night Out featured everything from a petting zoo to karate exhibitions, along with free food and chances to win bicycles and other prizes. Captain Paul Kunkel, who...
WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Quarterback Deshaun...
‘Severe’ vandalism leaves Xenia Station restrooms closed
The Xenia City Services Supervisor said that the damage was discovered on Tuesday morning and more vandalism was seen in the women's restroom than in the men's. They described the damage to be severe, however, there is no repair cost estimate at this time.
Malnourished and injured: 43 animals removed from Germantown farm
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said its agents worked with Germantown police to remove 43 animals from a property earlier this month.
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
‘We have it from here’: Family, friends remember life of Deputy Yates during funeral service
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was honored during a funeral service at First Christian Church in Springfield Monday. Family and friends packed the church to say their final goodbyes. The service opened with Pastor Darryl May, and songs by Par Tolliver and Doug Toles Jr. Pastor Bruce […]
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Annie Oakley festival sees good attendance
GREENVILLE – We are only four years from the 100th anniversary of Annie Oakley’s death, but her life continues to be celebrated each year at the Annie Oakley Festival. The Darke County native traveled the world entertaining and could easily be considered one of the first to demonstrate that women can be powerful.
VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
"They told me they were serving an eviction, which is news to me because I don't rent."
Dayton commercial building catches fire
Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.
Clark County community says final goodbye fallen deputy
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Hundreds of people came to First Christian Church to remember and celebrate the life of Deputy Matthew Yates on Monday afternoon. Deputy Matthew Yates served 15 years with the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He was shot and killed responding to a reports of shots fired in...
After pandemic pause, international flights return to CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — People in northern Kentucky can once again fly directly to Europe. It’s a milestone in the rebound of international travel, an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. What You Need To Know. Direct flights to Paris have resumed at CVG. International flights were paused...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Troy man listed as missing/endangered
TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m. Family members say he has actually been missing since 7...
Thief caught after Kettering robbery mistake
According to the Kettering Police Department, an armed suspect broke into an apartment on the 5600 block of Coach Drive W. because he thought no one was inside. Police said the man was armed with a gun.
