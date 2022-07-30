ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Misled the public:’ Oversight launches investigation into nursing home COVID deaths

By Casey Harper
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Dirk D
3d ago

I think this is the main reason the democrats turned on Cuomo and forced him out. they knew this story was a huge liability. I would also add the Michigan governor did the same thing but she seems to be protected by the FBI

Kimberly D.
3d ago

Don't let the other states slip through the cracks! Pennsylvania was another one. Rachel Levine was PA health secretary before promoted to the Biden Administration and Rachel took mom out of nursing home right before covid patients went to nursing home. They all knew and did nothing to protect the most vulnerable!!!

VelcroKitty
3d ago

Good. Finally! Murderer had everything he needed and he put the sick back into nursing homes? Was that to cut back on spending? Leftists do not care about life unless it's theirs. The rest are expendable.

