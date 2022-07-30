‘Misled the public:’ Oversight launches investigation into nursing home COVID deaths

I think this is the main reason the democrats turned on Cuomo and forced him out. they knew this story was a huge liability. I would also add the Michigan governor did the same thing but she seems to be protected by the FBI
Don't let the other states slip through the cracks! Pennsylvania was another one. Rachel Levine was PA health secretary before promoted to the Biden Administration and Rachel took mom out of nursing home right before covid patients went to nursing home. They all knew and did nothing to protect the most vulnerable!!!
Good. Finally! Murderer had everything he needed and he put the sick back into nursing homes? Was that to cut back on spending? Leftists do not care about life unless it's theirs. The rest are expendable.
Related
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
Biden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency
Nursing home to stop discharging patients after deaths
Federal court orders Air Force to not impose vaccine mandate on members who’ve filed religious exemptions
RELATED PEOPLE
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote For 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Biden set a bad example with his Covid case
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 454