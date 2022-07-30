Rick And Morty Creator Calls Season Six "Amazing"

comicbook.com
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
FX Boss Reveals Alien TV Series Starts Filming Soon
FX chief John Landgraf said during his presentation to the Television Critics Association that the upcoming TV series set in the world of the Alien film franchise will start filming soon. The series marks the first time the Alien franchise heads to Earth, and the first TV adaptation for the long-running property, which has thus far spanned six movies (including two crossovers with Predator) as well as numerous video games, novels, and comics since its debut in 1979. The as-yet-untitled TV series will reportedly try to thread the needle between the horror of the Ridley Scott original and the high-octane action of James Cameron's 1986 sequel Aliens.
Better Call Saul's Breaking Bad Episode Cooks up Poster
"You wouldn't apply heat to a volumetric flask. That's what a boiling flask is for," scolds chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston) when schooling Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the pilot episode of Breaking Bad. Walt's flunked former student shoots back, "This ain't chemistry — this is art. Cooking is art." And so is the new poster for Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad." With only three episodes remaining, things heat up when criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) takes on notorious clients Walt and Jesse in the show's return to the Breaking Bad era.
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Riverdale Showrunner Breaks Down Surprising Finale Twist
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about joining the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things for Season 4. Bower discussed his role in the series as Vecna, the main villain of Season 4. His performance has received critical acclaim, but...
New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Shared by Stardew Valley Creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today revealed a new screenshot from his next game which is entitled Haunted Chocolatier. Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier near the end of 2021 via a new trailer that gave fans an idea of what the game will be like to play. And while it seems like the project might not be releasing any time soon, Barone has now given eager fans something new to cling to in the interim.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases New Enterprise in Season 3
Star Trek fans may finally see the next Enterprise after the Enterprise-E when Star Trek: Picard's third and final season debuts in 2023. At San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The teaser offered the first look at the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation stars and revealed Seven of Nine's new role in Starfleet. Star Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden were on hand to talk about Star Trek: Picard and the Next Generation reunion. During the panel, Stewart mentioned returning to the Enterprise, leading some to believe that either the Enterprise-D or Enterprise-E would appear in Picard's final season.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Better Call Saul's Breaking Bad Crossover Happened, Here's What Went Down
Spoilers follows! After last weeks' episode of Better Call Saul, the prequel series finally caught up to the events of Breaking Bad and now the show has officially crossover over with the flagship drama in a big way. Much like how Breaking Bad had an episode called "Better Call Saul," now Better Call Saul has arrived with an episode titled "Breaking Bad," and with it Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have officially returned as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Let's break down the episode below and dig into what it means for the big picture.
Following William Shatner Comments, Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Son Shared How He Thinks His Dad Would Feel About Strange New Worlds
After William Shatner shared some controversial comments at San Diego Comic-Con, Rod Roddenberry weighed in on what his dad would think of Strange New Worlds.
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
The Boys Casts Firecracker and Sister Sage for Season 4
The third season of The Boys just recently ended, but the Amazon original hit is already looking ahead to Season 4. As The Boys gears up for its next season, the show's cast will be growing by a couple of names, as The Boys is set to introduce a couple of new characters that weren't part of the original comic series.
