Rockford, IL

Rockford Women's City golf tourney changes play format for 2nd time in 97 years

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

The Greater Rockford Women’s Classic tried stroke play once before in its 97-year history. Kay Rossmiller won her fourth title in 1976 by a whopping 29 strokes.

The tourney reverted back to match play in 1977. And in 1978 had its most celebrated match ever, when 1977 Women’s State Amateur champ Rossmiller beat reigning State Am champ Salley Wessels in a title match where both shot under par.

Match play was supposed to be a way of somewhat leveling the playing field. It didn’t really turn out that way. Rossmiller won nine Women’s City titles in 11 years before retiring from competition, while Wessels won a record 13 titles. And now the Women’s City has joined the men and become a stroke-play event on the same three days at the same three courses.

If match play was supposed to encourage more non-teenagers to play, it wasn’t working. Only 12 women entered this year and last year. Nine of them are teenagers, led by Boylan senior Ella Greenberg, who took a three-stroke lead over her younger sister Eva with an even-par 71 in Friday’s opening round at Ingersoll.

“I like playing stroke play rather than match play because I am more of a steady player and consistent,” Ella Greenberg said. “Then the three days gives me a chance just to be steady and consistent and gives other people more of a chance to have a low round and then a high round.”

Greenberg began Saturday with a three-stroke lead, rather than tied with seven others as she would have been under the old format, earning nothing more than a No. 1 seed with her first round play. The fact that match play evens things out can be shown by the fact that Melissa VanSistine — now Melissa Dofflemyer — is the only golfer in the last 11 years of match play to win both medalist honors during qualifying and win the title that year.

“I personally like match play a whole lot better,” said her mother, Debbie VanSistine, who a few years ago used to be a Women’s City regular. “In women’s golf, you don’t have the number of players who are going to shoot similar scores in stroke play. Match play gives more people a chance.

“Stroke play definitely favors the younger players.”

The top four players after Friday’s opening round are all current high school golfers: Ella Greenberg (71), Eva Greenberg (74), defending champion Kayla Sayyalinh of Guilford (77) and Winnebago’s Kyra Simon (77). Dofflemyer, a three-time champ who last won in 2017, is at 78.

“There are advantages and disadvantages for both,” Simon said. “I like stroke play. Match play is a little more forgiving. Stroke play shows more who is the better golfer.”

Stroke play tends to discourage the non-high school and non-college golfers.

“I like match play. It’s fun,” said Lindsey Noble, the only woman entered in the Masters division for seniors. “Stroke play is hard.

“I kept asking my friends, ‘Aren’t you going to play because they are doing a Masters division this year?’ They were like, ‘No, no. All these young girls play. I don’t want to play in it.’ It’s been going on for 100 years and there used to be 100 girls who played. Now that it is three different courses, the older women don’t want to do that.”

Marissa Milos, the 2005 champ, hit it as long as any of the kids in the field but is still 10 strokes back.

“I think it’s great. I like the change,” she said. “Most people don’t, but I think stroke play is more of a true tournament.

“Every day is a new day. I am going to forget about today and start all over tomorrow.”

But that is the thing with stroke play: The day before still counts in your total score. You don’t actually start all over.

“But in my mind I do,” said Milos, who was accompanied on her round by her two daughters.

And although the Women’s City has shrunk in size and everyone older than college age seems to prefer the old format, Milos thinks stroke play will eventually be a hit.

“There is a new generation of kids that is golfing a lot,” she said. “My daughter is 10. She will be eligible to play in four years. There is a new slew of young ones. I enjoy playing with these high school kids and college kids. I love stroke play.”

And stroke play or match play, it remains the Women’s City, the only women’s golf tournament in town.

“I still love the tournament,” said 2021 Belvidere grad Coe Walberg. “It’s a fun tournament to get out and play with other women in Rockford.

“I definitely do miss match play, though. It was a lot more forgiving if you had a blowup hole. But stroke play is not bad, either. That’s what I am used to.”

