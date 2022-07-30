ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week on the Lake Report: We have a report on the Leesburg Fire Department's station at the Leesburg International Airport. Plus, we recap a recent clean-up at the Leesburg High School Campus. And of course, we've got the latest headlines from the Daily Commercial.

Watch the last show: July 16, 2022 edition of The Lake Report

'Heroic': Lake County deputies, animal control help rescue family dog from alligator-infested waters

The Lake Report is a weekly magazine show and collaboration between LakeFront TV, the City of Leesburg's public access channel, and the Daily Commercial.

It's hosted by Katie Sartoris, the Commercial's Local News Editor.

It premieres at noon every Saturday on LakeFront TV, Xfinity Channel 22, Prism Channel 21, Spectrum Channel 497, or on Roku or Apple TV. It re-airs at 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Want to see more episodes? Catch them at youtube.com/c/LakeFrontTVLeesburgFL .

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake Report: Watch the latest weekly episode

