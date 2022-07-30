ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Is Less Than Impressed With the Beach in This Hilarious & Super-Cute Video

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDPOp_0gyqzotA00

Click here to read the full article.

Jeannie Mai finally went to the beach this past week, and her daughter Monaco wasn’t having it. On July 27, Mai posted an adorable video of her daughter Monaco who just wants to go home! Mai posted the super-sweet video with the simple caption, “Sea sick.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)

In the video, the former The Real host put the perfect song in the background: MADAX’s “I Wanna Go Home, I Wanna Go Home.” And Monaco perfectly exemplifies that song. While the waves are crashing and the sun is setting, Monaco is absolutely passed out on her mother’s blanket. The hilarious and adorable video shows how the little one can truly pass out anywhere!

Fans have flooded Mai’s comment section, saying things like “Monaco finally got you to the beach 🤣” and “Angel baby.”

In late 2021. Mai announced her pregnancy on the show The Real, confirming that she and her husband Jeezy were expecting their first child. Then on Jan. 11, 2022, they welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, and everyone is obsessed with their adorable baby.

Since the birth of her daughter, she’s been quite open about her new motherhood journey, from the constant breastfeeding schedule to her “severe” postpartum anxieties. Despite it all though, she loves being a mom, and in a recent interview with People , Mai said that being a mom has made her so proud of herself. She said she’s “never felt so proud of myself, and never felt so much more like a woman.”

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6HW2_0gyqzotA00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Jeezy
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

John Travolta Shares Glimpse Inside His Family Vacation With Kids Ella and Ben

Watch: John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett on His 30th Birthday. John Travolta is summer loving and having a blast. The Grease star shared a compilation video of moments from his latest vacation to places such as Iceland, Greece, Paris and more with his children Ella, 22, and Ben, 11, (who he shares with late wife Kelly Preston). He captioned the July 27 post, "Summer family and friends vacation with a bit of business too!"
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy