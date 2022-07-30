ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama offers Independence four-star tight end, Ohio State commitment Ty Lockwood

By Joseph Spears, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vEtm_0gyqzPlt00

Ty Lockwood wasn't at Independence's scrimmage against MBA on Friday night, but he had a good reason.

The four-star Ohio State commitment was on an official trip in Tuscaloosa meeting with Alabama coach Nick Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide's coaching staff.

Lockwood, a 6-foot-5 tight end, was Ohio State's first 2023 commitment and remains committed to the Buckeyes but left Tuscaloosa with an offer from Alabama and his first outside offer since his commitment to the Buckeyes last June.

CRIMSON TIDE RECRUITING:Richard Young commits to Alabama football as five-star RB over Georgia, Oregon

CRIMSON TIDE COVERAGE:How to follow The Tuscaloosa News' coverage of Alabama football

"It was a good, eye-opening experience," Lockwood said. "Those coaches are great guys, and talking to Coach Saban is pretty surreal. You see him everywhere and then to be offered by him is pretty special.

"They've got a good group of players and coaches there, so it was neat to experience that and see it first-hand."

Lockwood is ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the country and No. 2 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite.

Last season he caught 42 passes for 462 yards with two touchdowns. In two seasons with the Eagles, he has 85 receptions for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns.

Lockwood said that this was his first time visiting Alabama and meeting Saban. Lockwood now has offers from 24 schools, 23 of which are Power Five programs.

Out of all of his offers, Alabama and Ohio State are the two that stand out the most to Lockwood.

"Having offers from both of those schools, it's a pretty awesome experience to have," Lockwood said. "I'm very blessed to have the opportunity. I'm still committed to Ohio State, but to have Alabama reach out and offer me is a big deal and I'm not going to take that lightly.

"I'm going to talk with my family and talk everything over and see how we're feeling, but as of right now, I am still committed to Ohio State."

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide

Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The Alabama players, positions we’ll be watching closely this August

A college football offseason overflowing with off-the-field politicking will turn the corner toward actual sport this week. Alabama will strap on helmets for the first time Thursday afternoon, beginning the long August march toward Sept. 3 when Utah State visits Bryant-Denny Stadium. And while NIL, transfers and Saban-versus-Jimbo will continue to bubble under the surface, there will be a little 11-man football to fill the vacuum that began that frigid January night in Indianapolis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Independence, OH
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment

On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
280living.com

Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent

Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mybanktracker.com

The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022

Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

UA students are moving into off-campus housing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning. Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy