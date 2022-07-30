Alabama offers Independence four-star tight end, Ohio State commitment Ty Lockwood

Ty Lockwood wasn't at Independence's scrimmage against MBA on Friday night, but he had a good reason.

The four-star Ohio State commitment was on an official trip in Tuscaloosa meeting with Alabama coach Nick Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide's coaching staff.

Lockwood, a 6-foot-5 tight end, was Ohio State's first 2023 commitment and remains committed to the Buckeyes but left Tuscaloosa with an offer from Alabama and his first outside offer since his commitment to the Buckeyes last June.

"It was a good, eye-opening experience," Lockwood said. "Those coaches are great guys, and talking to Coach Saban is pretty surreal. You see him everywhere and then to be offered by him is pretty special.

"They've got a good group of players and coaches there, so it was neat to experience that and see it first-hand."

Lockwood is ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the country and No. 2 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite.

Last season he caught 42 passes for 462 yards with two touchdowns. In two seasons with the Eagles, he has 85 receptions for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns.

Lockwood said that this was his first time visiting Alabama and meeting Saban. Lockwood now has offers from 24 schools, 23 of which are Power Five programs.

Out of all of his offers, Alabama and Ohio State are the two that stand out the most to Lockwood.

"Having offers from both of those schools, it's a pretty awesome experience to have," Lockwood said. "I'm very blessed to have the opportunity. I'm still committed to Ohio State, but to have Alabama reach out and offer me is a big deal and I'm not going to take that lightly.

"I'm going to talk with my family and talk everything over and see how we're feeling, but as of right now, I am still committed to Ohio State."

