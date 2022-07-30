Most dangerous cities and states for drivers? Recent study ranks the top 10.

www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This past July in NYC was hot. Where does it stand historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A sweltering heat wave that brought dangerously-high temperatures to New York City helped make this past July one of the hottest in more than 150 years of record-keeping. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate site said the month’s average temperature was 79.5 degrees —...
Staten Island officials call on U.S. attorneys to help address auto theft crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) are requesting federal attorneys team up to tackle the surge in transnational grand theft auto crimes in New York City. McMahon and Malliotakis penned a letter to the U.S. Attorneys and the Eastern...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Food Tour Festival Giveaway Rules
Food Tour Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK WHO ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AS OF THE DATE OF ENTRY.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
theadvocate.com
Premier South Roofing faces nearly $250K in fines after ignoring warnings and worker fell to death
Premier South Roofing, a prominent Baton Rouge roofing company, faces nearly $250,000 in federal penalties after the company failed to heed regulators' earlier warnings and an unprotected worker fell 30 feet and died in April. The U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the death of the worker on April...
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
Staten Island Ferry to run on reduced schedule into Monday Morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on a reduced schedule beginning late tonight and extending into Monday morning, officials announced. The Ferry will run hourly beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday night through 5 a.m. on Monday, the city Department of Transportation (DOT) tweeted. Boats will run...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reminder: NYC speed cameras begins 24/7 operation on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city that never sleeps now has speed cameras that do the same. As of Monday, Aug. 1, New York City’s school zone speed cameras are now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul signing a bill in June to extend and expand the city’s speed camera program until July 2025.
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
tigerdroppings.com
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
An additional 20K NYC employees and families to get free dietitians
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More New York City employees and their families under MetroPlusHealth’s gold plan will have free access to dietitians, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The program is already available to members with chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and high cholesterol, but the...
NYC congestion pricing: Mayor appoints labor leader to state-mandated review board
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The panel of people who will recommend toll pricing to the MTA for New York City’s congestion pricing program is officially set. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America, as his lone appointment to the Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB), which will recommend toll pricing, credits, discounts and exemptions to the MTA for the city’s congestion pricing program.
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1