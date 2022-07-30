Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Read on www.cbs46.com
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
CBS 46
4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
CBS 46
2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
CBS 46
Rapper 21 Savage breaks silence about gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has broken his silence about gun violence in his city. On Monday, the rapper posted a message about gun violence on his Twitter page “Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!” he tweeted. The rapper posted...
CBS 46
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council are figuring out a way to help severe overcrowding at the Fulton County jail. One proposal on the table would include temporarily leasing jail space at the Atlanta city detention center. Activists against leasing more jail space...
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
CBS 46
Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
CBS 46
Safety, repairs top priorities as schools start back in DeKalb, Fulton counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Classes are back in session in DeKalb and Fulton counties. Thousands of students packed up their bookbags and started the new school year Monday in two of Georgia’s largest school districts. These two districts alone have a total of 180,000 students. With all the...
CBS 46
Family, friends fear missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman ‘may have been abducted’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Person Unit has requested the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Atlanta woman whose family and friends fear she “may have been abducted.”. A vigil is scheduled for Allahnia Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10...
CBS 46
Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
CBS 46
Students in DeKalb and Fulton counties return to classes Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students in two of Georgia’s largest school districts enjoyed one last day of freedom Sunday before returning to classes Monday. Fulton and Dekalb counties kick off their first day of school on Monday morning. Schools are back in session, and that means school buses packed...
CBS 46
Atlanta police looking for missing 81-year-old man last seen on his way to Family Dollar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police need your help locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s. Police issued a Mattie’s Call for 81-year-old Franklin Benton of Atlanta, Georgia. According to police, Benton’s caregiver reported him missing on August 5 at 11:30 p.m. Benton’s caregiver told police he was...
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
CBS 46
Roswell’s Rivers Alive cleanup returns Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell’s annual Rivers Alive event will return Sept. 17. Rivers Alive is the town’s annual river cleanup; volunteers remove trash, mark storm drains and remove invasive plant species from the Chattahoochee River as it flows through the city. It’s one of many such events around the state aimed at keeping Georgia’s waterways clean.
CBS 46
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
CBS 46
Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
CBS 46
New safety, security measures in place at Rome City Schools
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - New security measures are now in place for Rome City Schools after two students walked into Rome High School with loaded guns last week. School officials say as of Monday, there are only two entrances open to the high school. Students will also be searched upon...
