5 Things We Learned From Arsenal's 6-0 Win Over Sevilla

www.sportbible.com
Related
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans Are Adamant That Martin Tyler’s Commentary Ruined Darwin Nunez’s Goal Against Manchester City
Legendary commentator Martin Tyler is the subject of criticism after the way he described Darwin Nunez’s goal against Manchester City. Liverpool got their season off to the perfect start after clinching the FA Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday. In what was a much anticipated...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Welcome To The Premier League" - Sergio Agüero Provides Honest Verdict On Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez's Man City Debuts
Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Manchester City have rejigged their strike force with the additions of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The former arrives with the reputation of being one of Europe’s most feared strikers, destined to break records for years to come. The latter is classed as one...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
Alex Telles Set To Embark On A One Year Loan To Spain After Tyrell Malacia Signing
Alex Telles will sign for Spanish side Sevilla on a one-year loan deal from Manchester United, according to the latest reports. This is according to several reports from both the BBC and Fabrizio Romano. Alex Telles signed for Manchester United back in October 2020 in a move that cost just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans Think Wesley Fofana Is On His Way To Chelsea After Leicester Defender Drops Huge Hint On Twitter
Chelsea supporters think Wesley Fofana has dropped a huge hint that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the Leicester City star, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League
Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal 'probably' would have qualified for this season's Champions League if not for Nuno Tavares. The Gunners were on course for a first top four finish since 2016 heading into the final weeks of last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost three on the bounce in April however...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
How To Change Formation In Fantasy Premier League
The Premier League season is upon us as Manchester City look to defend their crown from rivals Liverpool, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur and the rest of the chasing pack will equally hope to put up a challenge this year. The return of football also means one more thing... fantasy...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Jamie Vardy Is 'Being Monitored By Manchester United' As Solution To Striker Problems
Manchester United are 'monitoring' Jamie Vardy's situation at Leicester City, according to reports, as Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains in the balance. It was reported last month that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United this summer, with his decision being driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
SPORTbible
84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0