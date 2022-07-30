ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jamal Adams: Details on how Seahawks safety broke his finger

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams broke his finger again on Wednesday during the team’s first training camp practice of the year. Adam Jude at the Seattle Times broke the story yesterday, describing it as a freak accident.

Apparently what happened is Adams got his finger caught in another player’s helmet, which led to the injury. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Adams will be wearing a club during practice and a special cast during games this year. If he elects to have surgery it will not happen until this coming season is over.

Adams missed four games each of the last two seasons in Seattle due to a variety of upper body injuries, including both of his hands and his shoulder. He signed a four-year, $70 million extension last summer that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position.

Adams is just 26 years old.

