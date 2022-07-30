Barcelona President Joan Laporta Sends Chelsea Transfer Message Over Raphinha, Kounde, Azpilicueta And Alonso

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO