Two Charlotte-area Mega Millions tickets win $1 million in Friday’s drawing

For 25 years, school supply drives have been a big part of Charlotte's culture
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday to stuff back-to-school backpacks. It's part of a 25-year Charlotte tradition of going big on collecting supplies for students in need. The scene at the stadium was crowded, noisy and sweaty, with 50 mini-assembly lines set up for volunteers to...
For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change
Georgia is known as the Peach State. The fruit is plastered everywhere from the state's license plates to its I Voted stickers. But rising temperatures from climate change could threaten Georgia's most iconic crop. As WABE's Sam Gringlas reports, Georgia farmers are learning to adapt. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE: Down a...
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
More rain hits Kentucky while the death toll from flooding grows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
Pregnant? Georgia says that fetus counts as a dependent on your taxes
Pregnant Georgians can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns. The Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance this week establishing that the agency "will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption." An...
Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan
Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
Kentucky governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
PRESTONBURG, Ky. — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and salvage what they could, while Kentucky's governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
After an abortion shakeup Monday in Michigan, voters head to the polls Tuesday
Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion that was dormant during Roe v. Wade. In May, a month before the Dobbs decision, a lower court in the state put an injunction on the 1931 law, so it wasn't in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
After legislative changes, what's next for the hemp industry in NC
At the end of June, shortly before it was set to become illegal, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation legalizing the sale and production of hemp and CBD. Hemp can be used for a variety of things, from food and drink to commercial items to medical products. North Carolina...
The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter
Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross.
Charlotte's young English learners get reading boost
Around 400 students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are expected to participate in a reading program, Rising Up, this fall to boost literacy among 3rd to 5th graders who live in non-English speaking households. Coming out of COVID-19 school lockdowns, English-language learners faced serious challenges to recover their reading and writing skills.
As Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected...
FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky. The death toll of 37 is expected to rise after some of the worst floods in the region's history. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a news conference this morning. (SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE) ANDY BESHEAR: It is absolutely devastating...
Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona
While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
YREKA, Calif. — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest as...
Rescue crews from across Kentucky are searching for missing flood victims
In eastern Kentucky, search and rescue crews continue the painstaking job of looking for victims of flash flooding. More than three dozen people have died and the death toll is expected to go higher.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88.
Are we in a recession? Local economists weigh in on the outlook for Charlotte's economy
Every once in a while, our economy goes into recession. Some are worse than others. No recession is good news and right now we may be headed for one. Economists are mixed in their views, but the GDP just fell for a second straight quarter, the usual definition of recession.
Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe
Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the state constitution that says there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state. Get more race results from...
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down...
