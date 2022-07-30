Rocky Romero Is Glad IMPACT/NJPW Have Mended Their Relationship, Says The Fans Win The Most

It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO