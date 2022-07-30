Rocky Romero Is Glad IMPACT/NJPW Have Mended Their Relationship, Says The Fans Win The Most

www.fightful.com
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations
It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
Matt Taven Wants To Win All The Tag Titles With Mike Bennett, Hopes To Prove They're An Elite Team
Matt Taven wants to win all of the gold with Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The OGK, reunited in ROH in 2020 and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the second time at Honor For All 2021. They later dropped the gold to The Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle, and they have been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and other companies ever since.
Sam Leterna Joins MLW Broadcast Team As MLW Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling is adding a new member to its broadcast team. MLW has officially announced that Sam Leterna will be the new correspondent for MLW Fusion when it returns in the fall. She trained to be a wrestler under Johnny Rodz and later shifted into the world of broadcasting. Leterna has experience as a host, interviewer, and commentator, and she has worked for several companies, including Limitless, Beyond, WWR, House of Glory, and Mission Pro.
Claudio Castagnoli On Vince McMahon Saying He Lacked Charisma: I Thought He Was Wrong
Claudio Castagnoli has a different type of charisma. In 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin's podcast on WWE Network. During the conversation, McMahon discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn't grabbed the brass ring. When it came to Claudio (Cesaro in WWE), McMahon said, while he had the physical tools, he had a lack of charisma and verbal skills.
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Seth Rollins Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Cody Rhodes, Wants To Get A Win Over Him
Seth Rollins doesn't think he's done with Cody Rhodes yet. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent. "The American Nightmare" then defeated Rollins at both WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. Before their third match, Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon, but he worked through the injury. He then had surgery the following week, and he is expected to miss the next several months.
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Bryan Danielson Discusses Joining WWE Creative Team, Says He Loves Bruce Prichard
At the end of his tenure in WWE, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) had joined the creative team in a small capacity. Bryan admitted he didn't have a big say, he would just advocate for certain wrestlers, saying they are good and be on television. Speaking to Renee Paquette...
Bryan Danielson On Vince McMahon: No Comment, You Love Someone Even When They Make Mistakes
Bryan Danielson declined to comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon, but he noted that you still love someone when they make mistakes. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, signed with WWE, while McMahon was in charge, in 2009, and after he was released for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on WWE Raw, the company brought him back in August 2010. Over the next decade, he turned into one of the promotion's top stars and became a Grand Slam Champion. Danielson left WWE when his contract expired in 2021, and he subsequently signed with AEW.
Mick Foley Comments On The Possibility Of Doing One Last Match
Mick Foley wrestled his last singles match against Ric Flair in October 2010 on an episode of IMPACT. Though Foley had a short tag team match at JCW a year later and made an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, he considers the bout against Flair to be his last match.
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Karl Fredericks Says He's No Longer Under NJPW Contract, Won't Re-Sign With The Company
Karl Fredericks is no longer under NJPW contract. Fredericks took so social media to announce his NJPW contract has expired and he won't be re-signing. Fredericks thanked fans for the support and the company for the opportunity. From Fredericks:. “As of today August 1st I am no longer under contract...
