ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rocky Romero Is Glad IMPACT/NJPW Have Mended Their Relationship, Says The Fans Win The Most

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW

Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE
Fightful

Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match

Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match

WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott D'amore
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Ace Austin
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Alex Ross
Person
Jay White
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
Juice Robinson
Fightful

WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
WWE
Fightful

Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations

It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Taven Wants To Win All The Tag Titles With Mike Bennett, Hopes To Prove They're An Elite Team

Matt Taven wants to win all of the gold with Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The OGK, reunited in ROH in 2020 and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the second time at Honor For All 2021. They later dropped the gold to The Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle, and they have been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and other companies ever since.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mended#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Mlw
Fightful

Sam Leterna Joins MLW Broadcast Team As MLW Fusion Correspondent

Major League Wrestling is adding a new member to its broadcast team. MLW has officially announced that Sam Leterna will be the new correspondent for MLW Fusion when it returns in the fall. She trained to be a wrestler under Johnny Rodz and later shifted into the world of broadcasting. Leterna has experience as a host, interviewer, and commentator, and she has worked for several companies, including Limitless, Beyond, WWR, House of Glory, and Mission Pro.
WWE
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli On Vince McMahon Saying He Lacked Charisma: I Thought He Was Wrong

Claudio Castagnoli has a different type of charisma. In 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin's podcast on WWE Network. During the conversation, McMahon discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn't grabbed the brass ring. When it came to Claudio (Cesaro in WWE), McMahon said, while he had the physical tools, he had a lack of charisma and verbal skills.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Cody Rhodes, Wants To Get A Win Over Him

Seth Rollins doesn't think he's done with Cody Rhodes yet. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent. "The American Nightmare" then defeated Rollins at both WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. Before their third match, Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon, but he worked through the injury. He then had surgery the following week, and he is expected to miss the next several months.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson On Vince McMahon: No Comment, You Love Someone Even When They Make Mistakes

Bryan Danielson declined to comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon, but he noted that you still love someone when they make mistakes. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, signed with WWE, while McMahon was in charge, in 2009, and after he was released for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on WWE Raw, the company brought him back in August 2010. Over the next decade, he turned into one of the promotion's top stars and became a Grand Slam Champion. Danielson left WWE when his contract expired in 2021, and he subsequently signed with AEW.
WWE
Fightful

Mick Foley Comments On The Possibility Of Doing One Last Match

Mick Foley wrestled his last singles match against Ric Flair in October 2010 on an episode of IMPACT. Though Foley had a short tag team match at JCW a year later and made an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, he considers the bout against Flair to be his last match.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy