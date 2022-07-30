ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Point Dume stairs not quite ready to use

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

It may look bright, shiny, new and ready to be used, but the new staircase at the Point Dume Natural Preserve is not open to the public just yet. Initial looks may be deceiving because although you might glimpse people climbing the stairs to access the beach they are either vandals who ripped down closure signs and barricade fencing or folks unwittingly using the stairs after the signs and closures were removed. It’s a big problem for the State Parks Department, which has been overseeing the $3.3 million project. Officials say the staircase has not yet been given the “blessing to open” by state fire marshals due to a final punch list of items still waiting for completion.

California State Parks Angelus District Maintenance Chief Jerry West did say, “The end is in sight,” although he could not give a final completion date and did not care to speculate due to the COVID-19 surge this week that has added to the delay. The holdup is a combination of ongoing COVID-19 obstacles that have limited the supply chain of material and impacted contracted labor. State Parks was initially shooting for an opening date in 2020, but delays across the board in construction projects hit the staircase as well.

The 240-foot long new staircase will replace the old rickety steel 1970s-era staircase that was previously upcoast linking the Point Dume headlands to the beach below. The structure was so badly deteriorated, the Trip Advisor website dubbed it the “death stairs.” Entire steps were either missing, eroded by salt water and sea air or filled with sizeable holes on their landings. Climbing the stairs was precarious to say the least. California State Parks that oversees the property started looking into fixing the stairs back in 2015.

Finally, construction began in 2020 as soon as the pandemic upended business as usual. Two years later, as the staircase was near completion and looks nearly ready to use, West says vandals remove plywood fencing, signs and other barriers to keep them away.

“People just remove it at the preserve. That’s their mindset and it’s unfortunate for the people who manage it,” West said of the stairs. “We’ve closed them many times, but unfortunately people don’t adhere to the signs. They make a mess and vandalize the signs.”

He also said use of the staircase could be dangerous since it is not yet finished “to spec.” West also said graffiti is a constant problem at the nature preserve, as are off-leash dogs that can disrupt the delicate ecosystem at the picturesque headlands.

Advertisement

Since the old staircase was finally removed in 2021, people have used the vacant void where they once stood to clamber the steep cliff pockmarked with holes where the stairs foundation was once perched. That appears treacherous as well.

Once the new stairs are complete in the near future, they will not be gated according to Craig Sap, the annuitant-State Parks superintendent. Sap came out of retirement recently returning to his superintendent role. Earlier, Sap told The Malibu Times the new stairs would last a lot longer than the previous ones. And since the cliffside at Point Dume is too steep to accommodate the Americans With Disabilities Act with wheelchair access ramps, Sap reminded that nearby at Westward Beach there is ADA wheelchair accessibility to the beach.

The post Point Dume stairs not quite ready to use appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu statement on issues surrounding Sunset Jazz Fest Event

A privately operated live music event, the Sunset Jazz Fest, was held in the City of Malibu on Saturday, July 30, resulting in numerous problems that, unfortunately, negatively impacted attendees of the event. Complaints and concerns from attendees about lack of organization and poor service were received. The City had three full-time Community Services Department staff and […] The post City of Malibu statement on issues surrounding Sunset Jazz Fest Event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Facemasks no longer required at Malibu City Hall

Facemasks are no longer required, but are strongly recommended while inside Malibu City Hall, effective August 1, 2022. “The requirement by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) that facemasks be worn inside City Hall due to several positive COVID-19 cases among City of Malibu staff has been removed,” the press release says. […] The post Facemasks no longer required at Malibu City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
citywatchla.com

One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition

I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Malibu, CA
Lifestyle
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
luxury-houses.net

A Newly Constructed Architectural Home in Beverly Hills Assembled with The Finest Finishes and Elegant Attention to Detail hits The Market at $10,195,000

The Home in Beverly Hills, a newly constructed architectural tour de force offers intricate architecturally crafted and uniquely inspired amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2630 Hutton Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Chernov (Phone: 818-432-1524) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County

A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
LA VERNE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry West
larchmontbuzz.com

Historic Home Profile: 500 South Muirfield Road

Research prepared by Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society:. Muirfield Road curves westward by the Wilshire Country Club from Rossmore Boulevard above Third Street, then parallels Rossmore to Wilshire Boulevard. This quiet, tree-lined street was the second street mapped out in Hancock Park (Rossmore being first), and it was on Muirfield that the first Hancock Park home west of Rossmore was built in 1922 by John William Ruwe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vishnu

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA
idesignarch.com

Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito

Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
MONTECITO, CA
matadornetwork.com

The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles

Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#California State Parks#Retirement
The Malibu Times

Malibu hosts Dark Sky Ordinance public information webinar

Environmental Sustainability Director Yolanda Bundy presented a virtual Dark Sky public information webinar on Wednesday, July 20, for commercial businesses and answered questions about commercial, institutional, and multi-family.  The Dark Sky Ordinance aims to reduce light pollution through the proper application of outdoor electric lighting. Requirements include light fixtures that are fully shielded, have low […] The post Malibu hosts Dark Sky Ordinance public information webinar appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Secret LA

This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing

The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Orange County Business Journal

Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs

Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
territorysupply.com

9 Stunning Hikes Near Malibu, California

Malibu, California. The name alone conjures sandy beaches, azure waves, and sightings of celebrities in their natural habitat. It’s also home to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, a 157,700-acre tract of rolling hills, sandstone peaks, and hiking trails bordered by riparian canyons and coastal scrub. If you’re looking for trails with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean or just want to escape the valley when temperatures soar above 100 degrees, you’ve come to the right place.
MALIBU, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
628
Followers
602
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy