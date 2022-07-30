Recession ‘word churn’ from Democrats is not working, warns Washington Post columnist

www.foxnews.com
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and...
Communist China is the biggest threat facing our country and Biden is asleep at the wheel
"Beijing Biden" is beginning to seem an appropriate nickname. No, I am not talking about Hunter, but the "Big Guy" himself. President Joe Biden struck a tough tone on China during his first address to Congress. Puffing out his chest, Biden bragged that he told China’s Marxist dictator the United States "will defend America’s interests across the board." But 15 months later, it is increasingly clear the president’s policies are helping Beijing far more than Scranton—even as China threatens the U.S. Speaker of the House with military force.
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
Kennedy defends Pelosi's Taiwan visit; questions if it's an 'ego' trip ahead of midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has an "unconditional" right to visit Taiwan as the third-ranking member of the federal government, but her potential motives should still be analyzed, Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Tuesday. Kennedy suggested Pelosi may be trying to engage in one...
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
‘Completely Dishonest’: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) Fact-Checks Jon Stewart On Burn Pit Legislation
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined the Guy Benson Show to fact-check comedian Jon Stewart over a proposed funding bill benefiting veterans. Senator Toomey fact-checked Stewart over the legislation saying,. “But here’s the thing where he’s just being so dishonest. My amendment, if adopted, doesn’t change a penny of spending....
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin says Dems should learn from Jon Stewart after knocking those who've 'sucked up' to him
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is urging Democrats to be more like comedian Jon Stewart after dismissing anyone who she deemed has "sucked up" to the former "Daily Show" host. Rubin penned a piece praising Stewart's activism in recent days as the Senate mulls over passing a bill that provides...
Karine Jean-Pierre shares spotlight: Press secretary constantly has someone by her side at briefings
When White House reporters have recently convened in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it’s been likely that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a second person fielding questions. Jean-Pierre has been criticized for a variety of things during her first few months at the podium, as her...
If CCP strikes Pelosi in Taiwan, West would 'respond massively': Gingrich
Despite ratcheting tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through with its most extreme threats, such as one from state-connected media members threatening to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane if she lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. Gingrich posited...
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Mexican President Lopez Obrador sparks concerns after tough statements on US energy dispute
A potentially costly US-led complaint against Mexico's energy policy has stirred considerable concern inside the Mexican government in spite of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's defiant attitude, officials and people close to the matter say. Last week, the US Trade Representative demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico, arguing Lopez Obrador's...
WaPo opinion writers rank who wins Democratic nomination 'if Biden doesn't' run
A group of Washington Post opinion writers ranked who they believe would be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 on Friday if President Biden doesn't run for reelection. "Well, President Biden is who we’ve got, and he’s who the Democrats have got going into 2024. Unless …" the article...
White House adviser 'fact-checks' voters' outrage over high gas prices, inflation
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein spoke to Fox News moments after a panel of swing-state voters criticized President Biden over inflation and perceived inaction on the energy crisis, telling the network he needed to "fact check" some voters' pronouncements. One voter who reportedly owned a towing business was exasperated...
