As food prices rise and more people need help, Utah food bank reports fewer donations

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 3 days ago
Rising food prices in 2022 have driven more people to ask for help from the Utah Food Bank, but managers of the program say fewer people are donating food to the cause.

Donations make up a significant portion of the emergency food stores administered by the Utah Food Bank, and with higher costs impacting donors, it means less food on hand, even as the need increases and more people need help, said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President.

Combined with higher gas prices that make it more expensive for UFB trucks to deliver their goods, the combination has made for a more challenging year across the state, Bott said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts to the state job market and economy left more people needing help to keep from going hungry, and demand has increased sharply since 2020, Bott said.

“We are seeing our numbers go up and we're seeing them go up across the country. It's not just here in Utah," Bott said.

Families hit hardest by COVID-19 are often still struggling in 2022, and now they have to deal with inflation and higher costs as well, Bott said.

"It's almost a double-whammy, and they didn't really have a chance to get back on their feet," Bott said. "And then, all of the sudden, you're paying $5 for gas, you're paying 30 to 40 percent more for an item as simple as eggs, and the budget doesn't go up but everything else does."

Some 13% of Utahns are in need of some type of food assistance, according to state managers. And many of those who utilize the UFB services are also donors, with some swapping one food item for another when they come in. But rising costs make that harder to do as well, Bott said.

“Discretionary spending on anyone's budget seems to have been changing a bit, so people don't have as much money to donate," Bott said. "So we're seeing an increase in time people are volunteering, giving us their time, because for them that's probably the easiest thing. Some folks are going to the pantry and sharing, but when the cost of food is so high for families, as is our food distribution, our food drive donations are down."

The state's COVID-19 levels continue to drop and have mostly gone down for the past two years but demand hasn't waned.

The UFB distributed more than 70 million pounds of food in 2020, but managers expected that the demand would decrease over time. Instead, it distributed 68.5 million pounds in 2021 and has seen the pace pick up in 2022.

The UFB is accessible to anyone and has distribution centers across the state. The Southern Distribution Center is the closest UFB center in Southern Utah. Utahns are also able to call the 211 number, which will direct the caller to food assistance.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

Comments / 6

Blade
3d ago

Elections have consequences. You really do get what you vote for. Joe Biden in effect said that he would destroy the energy industry and in turn that would destroy everything else. The people knew what they were voting for and so they got it.

Reply
4
Teresa Slaughter
3d ago

this problem wasn't caused from covid, which was NOT a pandemic. the government hands out free money and no one wants to work anymore.

Reply(1)
3
kslnewsradio.com

Despite recent storm, meteorologist says not to expect above-average rain this month

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch Front saw record-setting temperatures in the month of July. KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank gave some insight into what is in store for August. Although much of the Wasatch Front experienced a downpour Monday night, bringing in cooler temperatures, Eubank said the long-range August forecast calls for average amounts of rainfall and warmer than normal temperatures.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah Democratic Party, Salt Lake County Democratic Party workers unionize

SALT LAKE CITY — As efforts to unionize among Democratic political staffers and congressional staffers have increased nationwide, employees of the Utah Democratic Party and Salt Lake County Democratic Party have officially unionized. Ben Peck, Salt Lake County Democratic Party executive director, said he worked on unionizing political staffers...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
