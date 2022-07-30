Liverpool vs. Manchester City score: Live updates from Community Shield as Erling Haaland starts for Guardiola

www.cbssports.com
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
SB Nation
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?
Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner
The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks to hijack Manchester City deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella — reports
Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella looked set to join Manchester City, but that deal seems to have collapsed, or at least stalled, over the weekend after the two teams failed to agree a transfer fee. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea have jumped in and are reportedly close to hijacking this deal.
Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer
The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal join Man Utd in chase for Leicester's Youri Tielemans
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Leicester's Tielemans. Leicester City are still expecting a £30 million offer from...
MLS・
Report: Antony To Manchester United Is Unlikely This Summer
Antony’s move to Manchester United this summer now looks unlikely to materialise due to high asking prices stated by Ajax which United are now distancing themselves from.
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Sign Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United are now in a key phase of their pursuit to sign Benjamin Sesko and are now reportedly said to be pushing for the player, reports the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano.
Football has ‘challenges’ after Chelsea sale, says Premier League’s Richard Masters
Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League, said the owners’ and directors’ test will be strengthened
UEFA・
'It Was Really Good' - Jurgen Klopp On Darwin Nunez Community Shield Impact
Liverpool looked back to Premier League standard as they beat Manchester City 3-1 in the annual Community Shield.Divider(Variant 1)
Liverpool 2022/23 Season Preview: No Mane, No Problem As Reds Look Good For EPL Title
Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich upset a lot of Liverpool fans but it is unlikely to upset the balance of the team as Jurgen Klopp's side eye EPL glory.
