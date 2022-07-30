ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool vs. Manchester City score: Live updates from Community Shield as Erling Haaland starts for Guardiola

By Chuck Booth
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Raheem Sterling
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal join Man Utd in chase for Leicester's Youri Tielemans

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Leicester's Tielemans. Leicester City are still expecting a £30 million offer from...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Community Shield#The Women S Euro#Cbs Sports#United Kingdom Tv Live#Espn Odds#Cae

Comments / 0

Community Policy