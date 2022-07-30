Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest makes Red Flag Warning preparations

ktvl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update
Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
California fire death toll rises to 4; McKinney wildfire remains out of control near Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity & Siskiyou Counties
SISKIYOU & TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. - 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for...
Big Rattlesnake fire in eastern Oregon fully contained; feds laud local volunteers
The Big Rattlesnake fire, southwest of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in eastern Oregon, is now 100% contained, officials said. At the fire’s peak, more than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze that swept through public and private property in the rural area. “Generally we have a great cooperation with...
KTVL
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday
The US National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of Siskiyou County and Trinity County on Tuesday. According to the NWS Medford office, the western half of Siskiyou County is impacted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the area of the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows and flash floods.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers derailed due to McKinney Fire
Jackson County — As the McKinney Fire continues to burn throughout Northern California and impacted the surrounding communities, Pacific Crest Trail hikers are also feeling the dangers of the fire after having part of the trail closed down due to the poor air quality and smoke. “It’s very hard...
KTVL
Oregon Firefighters arrive in Siskiyou County to help with Mckinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that it has dispatched 41 firefighters from Marion, Linn and Clackamas county as mutual aid to the McKinney fire burning 55,493 in Siskiyou County California. The fire has exploded in size since it sparked up three days ago....
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
McKinney Fire near California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered
Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Meamber Fire near Fort Jones has burned 40 acres and 5% contained
Siskiyou County, CA — At around 7 am this morning, CAL FIRE reported a new fire northwest of Fort Jones in Siskiyou County. The MeamberFire near Meamber Creek Road and Scott River Road is 40 acres and 5% contained. The cause is under investigation.
KTVL
Jackson and Klamath County air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson and Klamath County Public Health have issued an air quality advisory for Jackson County due to wildfire smoke from the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. "Smoke levels can quickly rise and fall depending on weather factors, such as wind direction and how much smoke...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE Update: Kelsey Creek Fire increases to 75 acres
Siskiyou County, Calif. — UPDATED July 31 at 4:25 p.m. The Kelsey Fire has increased to an estimated 75 acres since the last size estimate of 15 acres at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Numerous resources are on scene, including CAL FIRE, with additional ones arriving, according to Klamath National Forest.
