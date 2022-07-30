Park Co. to host National Night Out this Tuesday

I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.

