Park Co. to host National Night Out this Tuesday

nbcmontana.com
Related
NBCMontana
$400,000 in grant funding will support Three Forks brewery expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced a $400,000 federal economic development grant was allocated to Broadwater County, which will provide Jackrabbit Pub, LLC with a loan for new kitchen equipment. Jackrabbit Pub is an expansion of Bozeman's Bridger Brewing. The pub plans to use locally grown...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. SAR assists lost child on M Trail
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a call from a group of hikers on the M Trail who were separated from a juvenile member of their party. The call came in after 1 p.m. Monday. Search and rescue teams responded and located the hiker...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health lets go 28 employees, freezes hiring for leadership
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health CEO and President John Hill sent out a memo to all employees announcing the elimination of 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions and 25 open positions that will remain unfilled. Staff stressed that a hiring freeze is in place for non-essential leadership positions....
Montana hopes new law to extend school bus stop signs will add safety
School bus safety was a hot topic, in part because of Jordana Hubble, a 6 year-old-girl from Whitefish, who was struck and severely injured after getting off of her bus in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bozone.com
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Registered apprenticeship program aims to strengthen Montana's workforce
On July 19th Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana’s registered Apprenticeship program was making significant progress toward creating new apprentices in Montana.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bozeman Health Deaconess to eliminate 28 positions, freeze some new hires
Bozeman Health Deaconess announced Tuesday afternoon that 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions will be eliminated and 25 open positions will not be filled at this time.
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
yourbigsky.com
Bozeman Police asking for public help
ALERT: BOZEMAN POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN RECENT WALMART SHOOTING. Please read the attached Facebook post by the Bozeman police department. Detectives are asking for any information in this case.
NBCMontana
Sign returned to Bozeman Pickle Barrel 20 years later
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s not a typical day for the Pickle Barrel, one of Bozeman’s favorite sandwich shops. The original store sign that was stolen nearly 20 years ago is back at the shop with a note from the culprits. This story is making its way around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bozeman Police continue the investigation into Walmart shooting
The Bozeman Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Sunday's shooting at Walmart is still an ongoing investigation.
bozone.com
Sweet Pea returns with bowl concerts, family entertainment, vendor market & more
Sweet Pea returns with bowl concerts, family entertainment, vendor market & more. The most anticipated weekend of arts & culture is here with the return of Sweet Pea Festival, celebrating its 45th year in the Bozeman area with its 2022 event, Friday to Sunday, August 5th–7th. Sweet Pea is...
NBCMontana
Bozeman police respond to shooting at Walmart
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police responded to Walmart after multiple reports of a shooting inside of the store just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officers took the suspect into custody, and have located one male victim. Officials believe an altercation between the two men led to the shooting and...
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: Scammers take advantage of low housing market supply, high demand
MISSOULA, Mont. — As housing is in limited supply right now, the Better Business Bureau warns that more reports are coming in of crooks trying to collect deposits and first months rent before a person can even tour a property. "We have seen this ramp up over COVID," said...
Comments / 0