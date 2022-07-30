Are Products That Mix Cannabis And Alcohol Illegal In New York State?

961theeagle.com
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
Wolves in the Capital Region? DNA test says YES
For years the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has said wolves are not in New York State. Any animal depicting a wolf has been called by the department a 'coyo-wolf', meaning it's a mix of a wolf and coyote, but is primarily a coyote. However, last December a...
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
Trash the Wraps! 2,200 Pounds of Ready to Eat Meat Wraps Recalled
Trash the wraps. More than 2,200 pounds of ready-to-eat meat wraps are being recalled over listeria concerns. Rachael’s Food Corporation is recalling about 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap that may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
21 New York Counties Under Drought Watch
In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York Counties. Among those New York counties that have been put under a drought watch are Tompkins, Chemung, and Onondaga Counties. The Department...
Bye Bye Telemarketers! NY Attorney General Cracking Down on Non Stop Robocalls
Will there soon be an end to those annoying robocalls that seem to never end?. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce with 50 Attorney Generals to crack down on the more than 33 million robocalls every single day. "Our task force is going to dial up our efforts to block these unwanted calls and protect consumers nationwide."
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
How In The World Is This New York’s Most-Popular Food?
Food Network, we need some words. There is no way in a million years you would choose this as New York State's most popular food. Let's be real for a moment. Every state in our country has a unique flavor. As FourSquare points out as a country we range from Chicken Cheesesteak to Chinese Chicken Salad. Foursquare analyzed the data to pinpoint which foods are the most popular in each state. This list was gathered end of 2015, and has been a roaming list on-going. So already this seems sketchy considering FourSquare really isn't a big social media network anymore.
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Live & Local Theatre Returns To Rome Capitol Theatre In A Big Way
Live and local theatre is coming back to Central New York, and this is one show that you don't want to miss. SummerStage is proud to present Jesus Christ Superstar, coming to Rome Capitol Theater on August 4th, 5th & 6th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love, regardless of your religious views.
Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open
The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
New NYS Project Has The DEC Studying These Cute Little Creatures
Here's a job you'll either think is super cute... or it will gross you out!. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has partnered with The Natural Heritage Program, SUNY ESF in Syracuse, and the Central Pine Barrens to conduct a small mammal variation and distribution research project.
Michael Carbonaro Bringing The Tricks and Laughs To Central New York This Fall
There were some weekends growing up that the only thing I would do would be watch reruns of two specific shows: Impractical Jokers, followed by the Carbonaro Effect. TruTV did a really good job of branding the two shows together - you would constantly see promos for the other during each show.
