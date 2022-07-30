ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Car Guy Reunited With Stolen Corvette After 33 Years

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kJTU_0gyqvJIF00

This man finally got his car back after three decades of wondering who took his car.

Imagine going your entire life longing for the vehicle of your dreams only to have it taken from you in a violent robbery that leaves the car nowhere to be found. That's precisely the pain that Detroit automotive enthusiast felt in 1981 when he saw his prized third-generation Corvette for the last time. At least, he thought it would be his last time laying eyes on the car until he got a call from AAA revealing the location of the old road racer. Then, finally, it was time to bring his vivacious vehicle back home after three decades of searching. But how did it take the authorities this long to find his missing sports cars?

Learn what happened to a stolen Trans Am here.

The answer to that is one that anyone who has ever had their car stolen should empathize with dearly. When the vehicle was initially stolen, the owner filed a police report in hopes of tracking down his white and black Corvette. But, in true bureaucrat fashion, the cops were unsuccessful in looking for the car; instead, they kept the information on hand in case it came up later. Frequently, the police have a hard time finding stolen vehicles. In many cases, the police force won't bother looking as the likelihood of the car being scrapped or parted out is relatively high. Luckily, even the thieves understood that the Corvette was just too good to kill, so it got to keep driving while it was away.

Eventually, the vehicle ended up in Mississippi, where it stayed until a VIN discrepancy caused suspicion within the local registration service. After running proper VIN through the system, the Corvette was found to have been stolen, which was great news for the rightful owner. Nowadays, the only thing stopping him from taking his Corvette home is figuring out whether he wants to have it shipped to Detroit or simply pick the car up himself and drive home. Apparently, the car is still in good running condition with only 47,000 miles, so it shouldn't be too difficult to make the journey for his beloved classic automobile.

Comments / 13

Peter Sanford
3d ago

If he got paid by the Insurance Company for the theft of his car then it is no longer his car, the car belongs to the Insurance Company.

Reply(1)
9
AP_000234.d65290a938bc402fa6cf02d97330237a.2313
3d ago

VIN s are complicated with data that they contain basically a Birth Certificate for that car I worked and trained under NYPD auto theft squad in the 70’s. First taught to look at the VIN plate itself. You look for “roset” rivets that attach to car any other Rivet is unacceptable. Next is “safety eights” the number 8 on a vin plate had a flat top on it if it did not a red flag. Also CVIN’s only large PD auto theft units and certain other personnel know where to find the cars CVIN or confidential vin # stamped somewhere on the vehicle

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!

Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
CARS
Motorious

Teenager Steals Corvette During Test Drive

For some time now, car thieves have been targeting dealerships, although usually they break in at night and swipe whatever they want when nobody is around. Some have pulled off daytime heists. Then there’s this teenager in Georgia who is accused of taking a C7 Corvette during a test drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Automobile#Vehicles
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
Motorious

1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan

Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

Plymouth Hemi Superbird Auctions For Record Amount

It might be difficult to imagine, but back when they were released, the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were difficult to sell, even with their limited production numbers. Many consumers found the front nose cone and tall rear wing to be far too garish for their tastes, fearing they would be mocked while cruising Main Street. Today, the two homologation specials are hot collectors items with values which keep rising to new levels. The latest example comes via a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird which crossed the block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
80K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy