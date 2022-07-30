How many home runs has Aaron Judge had in the 2022 regular season?

www.nbcsports.com
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Tomase: Hosmer trade addresses Red Sox' most glaring deficiency
How many games have the Red Sox lost because of atrocious first base defense?. There's the one against the Yankees when Franchy Cordero couldn't catch a pop-up on the infield. There's the one against the Rays when Matt Strahm threw wide of the bag before Cordero inexplicably lollipopped a throw to home plate that allowed the winning run to score. There's the other one against the Rays when Bobby Dalbec failed to glove what should've been the last out from Trevor Story.
Report: What Yankees' trade package for Montas could look like
Luis Castillo is set to make his American League debut Wednesday at Yankee Stadium -- just not in a New York Yankees uniform. Instead, Castillo will be battling New York as the Seattle Mariners' newest ace after president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto outbid the rest of the league, including the Yankees, by trading four prospects to the Cincinnati Reds.
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
GM Forst explains why Montas trade 'made sense' for A's
The Athletics were going to make a big move before the 2022 MLB trade deadline, so when they dealt away their ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees on Monday, it didn’t come as much of a shock. But why the Yankees?. A’s general...
Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report
The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective. The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent...
What we learned as Rodón strikes out 10 in Giants' win
SAN FRANCISCO -- With one game left until the MLB trade deadline, the Giants got back to .500 on the season. They also showed off one of the best trade chips they've had in years. It's hard to tell what the Giants will do with Carlos Rodón before Tuesday 3...
What is the hardest MLB ballpark to hit a home run in?
For most sports, home-field advantage comes from the people in the seats or favorable weather forecasts. In baseball, the field itself can be a factor. Major League Baseball features 30 teams with 30 unique ballparks. While the infield and pitching dimensions are uniform across the sport, organizations get to control the layouts of their outfield. Whether its short porches, deep alleys or even Green Monsters, no two MLB stadiums are identical.
Vin Scully, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age 94
"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said of Scully. "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever."
What we learned as Giants lose sixth straight to Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' front office showed faith in the current roster on MLB's trade deadline day. Aside from one big inning Tuesday, it was not rewarded. The Giants lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to fall to 3-10 since the All-Star break. Six of those losses have come against a Dodgers team that seems to be able to approach double-digit runs with ease.
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers
SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners.
Source: Giants trade Ruf to Mets for JD Davis, prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Darin Ruf again is on the move. The Giants sent their lefty-masher to the New York Mets on Tuesday in exchange for veteran J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two prospects, a league source said. The young players coming back are lefty Nick Zwack and right-hander Carson Seymour, both of whom are in A-ball.
Reports: Nats trade Soto, Bell to Padres for six players
Only weeks after declining a 15-year, $440 million contract extension, Juan Soto has a new home. The Nationals traded their 23-year-old superstar outfielder along with first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in exchange for six players, according to multiple reports including the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Juan Soto blockbuster trade helps Phillies in a few ways
The huge trade negotiation holding up player movement for numerous contending teams reached a resolution early Tuesday afternoon as 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto was sent to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal. First baseman Josh Bell also went to the Padres in the trade, which was first reported...
Dave Dombrowski reviews a busy Phillies trade deadline: ‘I think we’re better’
ATLANTA – In a wild flurry of activity that started 2½ hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Phillies addressed three glaring needs as they shored up their team for a late-season push that they hope will end their 10-year playoff drought. “I think we’re better,” said president...
Phillies DFA Familia and Herrera to open 2 roster spots
With the Phillies adding reliever David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in trades with the Cubs and Angels, two roster spots needed to be opened and the casualties were Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera. Both were designated for assignment Tuesday afternoon. It ends a disappointing 38-game run with the Phillies...
How Pence believes Giants should approach trade deadline
Buyers? Sellers? Somewhere in between? What the Giants will do before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline remains to be seen. San Francisco's 2022 season certainly has been disappointing, and the team has multiple assets that could net exciting, young prospects. On the flip side, the Giants are just four games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final NL wild-card spot before Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
