ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Floods Death Toll Rises to 25, Governor Says Number ‘Likely to Increase’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4Nv4_0gyqudms00

The death toll in Kentucky following the disastrous flooding has risen to 25 and is likely to grow, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet on Saturday.

The tragic news comes one day after Beshear and other state officials predicted the count would rise from earlier statistics taken after unprecedented rainfall led to devastating flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to reports, Saturday will likely reveal more tallies as the state continues recovery efforts in its eastern Appalachian region.

First responders have rescued at least 300 Kentuckians since the search began. They now hope to access other flooded communities soon.

In addition, Beshear warned of what rescuers may find in their search.

“Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase,” Beshear solemnly wrote. “We are still in the search and rescue phase.”

Current weather reports call for no rain Saturday, yet responders must move quickly as meteorologists forecast 1 to 2 inches of additional rain on Sunday.

The torrential downpour affected a vast region of mountainous Eastern Kentucky, impacting nearly a dozen counties with a combined land area roughly the same size as Connecticut.

On Saturday, American Electric Power, a primary provider in Eastern Kentucky, said 16,000 customers were without power.

In addition, many are without water as two community water systems are offline. Moreso, 21 more are limiting operations due to flooding or power outages.

As of Friday, ten shelters had taken in more than 330 residents. In addition, more than a dozen aircraft and 20 high-axle military vehicles were assisting with rescue operations in the region. According to officials, responders rescued at least 119 residents via airlift.

First responders have crucial break in rainfall to rescue Kentucky residents from floods

Meteorologist Alan Auglis revealed that parts of the state received more than 10 inches of rain over the past week.

As a result, the state saw historic flooding on waterways like the North Fork of the Kentucky River, with a record crest of 41.4 feet.

On Friday, water had yet to recede in many devastated areas. However, a break in rainfall on Saturday could provide a critical window in rescues.

Yet, additional storms could bring as much as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall beginning Sunday afternoon and through Monday. However, the storm is expected to move through without stopping as it did in Thursday’s flooding, said Ed Ray, a local meteorologist.

However, according to Ray, those forecasts could change as it draws closer, and some areas could see higher rainfall.

“Because we’ve taken such a hard hit already, it isn’t going to take much to cause more problems,” Ray said. “Any rain you get just adds insult to injury.”

Comments / 1

Related
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Kait 8

Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods

Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970. Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school. Growing Concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital...
KENTUCKY STATE
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Kentucky Government
wkyufm.org

Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky River#Weather Reports#Kentucky Governor#Rescue Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims

JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
KENTUCKY STATE
kcountry1057.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

526K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy