Prince William, Kate Middleton party hard in viral clip of life before marriage

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYeU1_0gyqucu900

Prince William and Kate Middleton may live a prim and proper life now that they’re married with three children. A new viral clip, however, show’s the couple partying hard throughout the UK as two kids in their 20s, years before tying the knot.

The TikTok clip — which has now been viewed more than 4 million times — features the royal pair living their best lives with friends, with both William and Kate looking inebriated in certain shots after several nights out on the town.

The couple was praised within the comment section for their relatability, with Middleton receiving additional compliments for her stunning looks, both then and now.

“How is she so photogenic! These are the roughest pictures of her in existence and she still looks like a flipping goddess!,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “Kate didn’t age at all.”

@danideeeee1

party hard 😅 like normal young people 😊 #katemiddleton #princewilliam #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge #royalfamily #fyp #royal #party

♬ Hard Times – Paramore

“they look like me in a normal day when my friends take photos….without any alcohol😂,” joked one follower, with a shocked observer adding, “i thought they’ve never had fun.”

The pair met and dated in 2002 while students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. While they briefly split in 2007, they soon reunited, with William proposing in 2010 and the couple marrying the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBBKI_0gyqucu900
Kate Middleton pictured leaving the Mahiki nightclub after a night out with friends.
SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEmzs_0gyqucu900
Prince William and Kate Middleton seen leaving Boujis nightclub in South Kensington back in their younger days.
SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBOIL_0gyqucu900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PqSu_0gyqucu900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGgfQ_0gyqucu900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbmH8_0gyqucu900
Prince William and Kate Middleton previously partied at London’s exclusive Mahiki nightclub.
MALIBU MEDIA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvfXM_0gyqucu900
The viral TikTok of the couple has been seen over 4 million times.
SplashNews.com

“When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while,” Prince William said in an interview following their 2010 engagement.

“That was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage.”

While fans loved taking a trip down memory lane with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, many couldn’t help but question how footage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle partying together would be perceived, as many believe a double standard would come into play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYetB_0gyqucu900
Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a night at Raffles club in Chelsea, London.
Gotcha Images / Splash News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFBtn_0gyqucu900
The pair met in 2002.
SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1ej3_0gyqucu900
The couple engaged in 2010 and were married the next year.
Gotcha Images / Splash News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5vgR_0gyqucu900
The pair married in 2011 and share three children.
Getty Images

“If it was Harry and His wife it would be a scandale,” one observer commented, with another agreeing, “it’s all good but if it was our gurl Megan would be a different story.”

Rogelio Zepeda
3d ago

Just like normal teenagers do. Both of them were very young, and The Duchess of Cambridge was always, "The Princess of the Party". Now, She is: The Most Beautiful Woman on Planet Earth. 🌹 🌺 🌻

morning dove
3d ago

PR team of Meegan and Harry working overtime ! I think that everyone went through teenagers life normal behavior! 🤮🤮🌪🌪

Page Six

Page Six

