Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?

By Jack Dougherty
 3 days ago

The PGA Tour will go up against the LIV Golf Invitational Series this weekend, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club will oppose the LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster. The talent level in both events won’t be much different, but the payouts sure will be.

So, what is the total purse for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and how much will the winner take home?

The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will bank $1.512 million

The Rocket Mortgage Classic isn’t considered a premier event on the PGA Tour, so the purse isn’t going to be as large as the $14 million bucket we saw at the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Still, the winner at Detroit Golf Club this weekend will take home an impressive prize.

The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will bank $1.512 million. It’s a hefty payday, sure, but the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster is going to go home with $4 million. If you’re still confused as to why players keep bailing for the rival tour, now you know.

Full 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse and payouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAhOp_0gyquZCq00
A general view of tournament signage in front of the Detroit Golf Club during the Rocket Mortgage Classic | Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: $8.4 million

Position Prize Money
Winner $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060

