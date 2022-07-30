Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?

The PGA Tour will go up against the LIV Golf Invitational Series this weekend, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club will oppose the LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster. The talent level in both events won’t be much different, but the payouts sure will be.

So, what is the total purse for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and how much will the winner take home?

The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will bank $1.512 million

The Rocket Mortgage Classic isn’t considered a premier event on the PGA Tour, so the purse isn’t going to be as large as the $14 million bucket we saw at the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Still, the winner at Detroit Golf Club this weekend will take home an impressive prize.

The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will bank $1.512 million. It’s a hefty payday, sure, but the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster is going to go home with $4 million. If you’re still confused as to why players keep bailing for the rival tour, now you know.

Full 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse and payouts

Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: $8.4 million

Position Prize Money Winner $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060

