Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
The PGA Tour will go up against the LIV Golf Invitational Series this weekend, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club will oppose the LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster. The talent level in both events won’t be much different, but the payouts sure will be.
So, what is the total purse for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and how much will the winner take home?
The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will bank $1.512 million
The Rocket Mortgage Classic isn’t considered a premier event on the PGA Tour, so the purse isn’t going to be as large as the $14 million bucket we saw at the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Still, the winner at Detroit Golf Club this weekend will take home an impressive prize.
The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will bank $1.512 million. It’s a hefty payday, sure, but the winner of the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster is going to go home with $4 million. If you’re still confused as to why players keep bailing for the rival tour, now you know.
Full 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse and payouts
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: $8.4 million
|Position
|Prize Money
|Winner
|$1,512,000
|2
|$915,600
|3
|$579,600
|4
|$411,600
|5
|$344,400
|6
|$304,500
|7
|$283,500
|8
|$262,500
|9
|$245,700
|10
|$228,900
|11
|$212,100
|12
|$195,300
|13
|$178,500
|14
|$161,700
|15
|$153,300
|16
|$144,900
|17
|$136,500
|18
|$128,100
|19
|$119,700
|20
|$111,300
|21
|$102,900
|22
|$94,500
|23
|$87,780
|24
|$81,060
|25
|$74,340
|26
|$67,620
|27
|$65,100
|28
|$62,580
|29
|$60,060
|30
|$57,540
|31
|$55,020
|32
|$52,500
|33
|$49,980
|34
|$47,880
|35
|$45,780
|36
|$43,680
|37
|$41,580
|38
|$39,900
|39
|$38,220
|40
|$36,540
|41
|$34,860
|42
|$33,180
|43
|$31,500
|44
|$29,820
|45
|$28,140
|46
|$26,460
|47
|$24,780
|48
|$23,436
|49
|$22,260
|50
|$21,588
|51
|$21,084
|52
|$20,580
|53
|$20,244
|54
|$19,908
|55
|$19,740
|56
|$19,572
|57
|$19,404
|58
|$19,236
|59
|$19,068
|60
|$18,900
|61
|$18,732
|62
|$18,564
|63
|$18,396
|64
|$18,228
|65
|$18,060
Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .
RELATED: How Much Does It Cost to Play Detroit Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic?
The post Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports
Comments / 0