Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to current monkeypox outbreak

State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in Gloucester County
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Man from UK faces charges in Rockland County crash that injured 2 children
Police in Orangetown say Thomas Robb was driving the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road. They say he hit a car while driving into the Route 303 intersection, which collided with another car.
Nevada man accused of driving high on drugs in Northern State Parkway wrong-way crash
Police tell News 12 there were several reports Tuesday morning of a wrong way driver in the eastbound lanes of the Northern State just west of Exit 35 in Jericho.
Tracking overnight showers ahead of potential heat wave in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a potential heat wave will begin mid-week.
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
Ramapo police: Arrest made in Ramapo gel-gun incident
Police arrested a 16-year-old from Spring Valley in connection to a gel-gun shooting Sunday morning on Decatur Avenue in Monsey. A pedestrian reported being shot in the face with a pellet. Police determined that three juveniles were out for a joyride. One of the juveniles was shooting trash cans with...
Cortlandt police seek 2 who stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart
State police in Cortlandt are asking for the public's help with a shoplifting investigation.
