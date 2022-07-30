3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder

MAGNOLIA, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police located and arrested a third individual in connection with the murder of Robert W. Myers.

Dale E. Hodge, 65, of Elizabethtown, was charged with murder (complicity) and lodged in the Hardin County Jail.

Dale Hodge (Hardin County Detention Center)

Previous story:

Kentucky State Police made arrests on Saturday related to the Hart County murder that occurred on Friday.

KSP located the U-Haul truck involved in Friday’s murder and located Cecil Daniels, 21, and Brandon M. Hodge, 31, both of Elizabethtown. Daniels and Hodge were promptly arrested and charged with murder in the Robert Myers case.

Daniels and Hodge are being lodged in the Hart County Jail.

Cecil Daniels (Hart Co. Jail)

Brandon Hodge via arrests.org

The investigation is still ongoing.

Previous Story

Kentucky State Police are in the midst of a death investigation in the Magnolia community in Hart County.

Upon arriving at the scene just before 6 p.m. on Friday, KSP officials found a dead man lying in a yard on Hammonsville Road.

KSP officials said that the man, Robert W. Myers, 78, confronted three white males taking items from a residence Myers owned. As a result of the confrontation, Myers was said to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a U-Haul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.

U-Haul truck in Hart County death investigation (via Kentucky State Police)

The Hart County Coroner’s Office pronounced Myers dead at the scene.

KSP is requesting anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Myers contact Detective Courtney Milam with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.

No further information is available at this time.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.