KCRA.com
Kids returning to school get 'fresh kicks' at free Sacramento shoe giveaway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.
rosevilletoday.com
All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community […]
rosevilletoday.com
Welcome Back to School from Roseville City School District
Excitement fills the air for start of 2022-23 school year. Roseville, Calif.- With the snap of a finger, we’re back in action at Roseville City School District! August can be full of excitement and nerves for students and staff alike, especially if it’s their very first day at RCSD. That said, I’d like to give a warm welcome to our newest students, staff and families – Welcome to the Roseville City School District’s 2022-23 school year!
Fox40
Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show
Introducing the pubic to the Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society, and our 60th Diamond Jubilee Gem Mineral Fossil and Jewelry Show in Roseville. Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society. PO Box 212, Roseville, CA 95678. 916-995-7380. Roseville Rock Rollers 60th Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, and Fossil Show. August...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove community supports back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove community held a special back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need on Saturday. One hundred students and volunteer chaperones took part to make sure kids don't go without when they return to the classroom. "I think it's really great that they did...
rosevilletoday.com
Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th
Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
Cal Expo responds to allegations of detainment, tackling of 11-year-old by Cal Expo Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours after a news conference was held by an Elk Grove family that alleges their 11-year-old son was tackled and unlawfully detained by Cal Expo Police, a statement issued by Cal Expo and the State Fair was released regarding the incident. “The safety of all fairgoers, especially our youth, is our […]
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance
Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
