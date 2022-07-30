SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO