Firefighters acted fast to put out backyard fire on Northside

foxsanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made a quick attack to heavy house fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a heavy house fire on the Northeast side of town. The incident happened at 3710 Beech Street at around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the property. They acted fast to put out the fire, but it spread rapidly from a shed to the main home. The home and the shed were completely destroyed by the fire. But firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 45 minutes.
foxsanantonio.com
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
San Antonio police ID gunman that shot, killed man at Northside LA Fitness
The shooter was taken into custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
foxsanantonio.com
Bowling center evacuated after fire at nearby homeless camp poses a threat
SAN ANTONIO - A bowling center has to be evacuated after a fire started behind the main building. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at AMF Ponderosa Lanes off Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive on the Southeast Side. When crews first arrived, they saw flames coming...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car narrowly misses home after crashing into front yard
SAN ANTONIO — A driver narrowly missed crashing into a house after losing control and crashing through the front yard, officials say. Just before 3 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of South Laredo for reports of the crash. When...
Fatal accident reported at I-35 and Evans Road on the northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — The southbound lanes of I-35 at Evans road in Selma are closed after a fatal accident, officials said. The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that someone was killed in the accident. The crash was first reported around 8:45 a.m. The accident is causing a massive traffic...
foxsanantonio.com
Crews fighting wildfire on Hays/Blanco County line; 800 acres burned, 30% contained
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Smoke Rider Fire has now burned 800 acres and is 30 percent contained. Fire activity has significantly diminished. Pedernales Falls State Park is Now closed due to the threat of fire, roads leading into the park have smoke going across and first responders are staging along the same roads.
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Suspect fires several shots at apartment complex, dies on scene, Boerne officials say
BOERNE – The Boerne Police Department has identified a suspect who took his own life after an apartment complex shooting. Boerne police responded to reports of shots fired at 150 Medical Drive around 1:46 p.m. Monday. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. A 36-year-old man...
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
foxsanantonio.com
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
foxsanantonio.com
Historic heat causing water leaks and main breaks all over the city
SAN ANTONIO - A warning from the San Antonio Water System. The utility says the historic heat and drought have caused several leaks and main breaks all over the city. SAWS wrote on social media crews are working around the clock to get them fixed. But because there are so...
foxsanantonio.com
Yikes! Brave officer rescues giant lizard
SAN MARCOS, Texas – What would you do if you saw a giant lizard walking into your garage? If you said scream, you are right. But one brave officer beyond the call of duty found the lizard as he was walking into a garage. According to the San Marcos...
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of kicking and punching his dog on his front porch will spend 25 years in prison. Animal Care Services says 56-year-old Frank Fonseca was caught on video beating his young Rottweiler by a witness in February 2019. Video footage also shows...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man shot and killed inside an LA Fitness gym in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness Monday evening on the north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The deadly shooting occurred before 7 p.m. at an LA Fitness located on 7140 Blanco Road. Police said a man was working out...
Comments / 0