Firefighters acted fast to put out backyard fire on Northside

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a heavy house fire on the Northeast side of town. The incident happened at 3710 Beech Street at around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the property. They acted fast to put out the fire, but it spread rapidly from a shed to the main home. The home and the shed were completely destroyed by the fire. But firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 45 minutes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO