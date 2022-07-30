Capital One Lounge Dallas / DFW lounge review – one of the best lounges I’ve been to

www.pointswithacrew.com
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
August is National Sandwich Month: These are the top spots for sandwiches around Dallas & Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month. August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat,...
Come cool off at the Virgin Hotel in Dallas
With the temperatures rising, it only makes sense to go to one of the hottest hotels in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
If you’ve lived in Dallas for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with Hatch chile season — a time of year when restaurants and grocery stores throughout North Texas fill their menus and shelves with everything Hatch. The season starts at the beginning of August and...
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
flashbackdallas.com
The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911
This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
papercitymag.com
The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition
The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
checkoutdfw.com
There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.
Today, there are six homes over $3 million for sale in Frisco. Wondering what they look like? We're featuring a handful of them below. If you are on the hunt for a luxury home in Frisco, there are a fair number of options today. In fact, you can find 28 homes today in Frisco that are priced over $2 million. The majority of those homes are in the $2 million-$2.99 million range.
'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
Top spots in Dallas for chocolate raspberry & raspberry filled cakes, according to Yelp
Honestly, we just need someone of stature and power to declare that dessert time can be anytime. It just makes sense, especially when it's so hot outside, who can really tell when the right time to dive into an amazing dessert like some humble raspberry cake?
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
