Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday

Pasco firefighters were called to fight a house fire Saturday morning and ended up battling two burning homes.

A fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. in an abandoned house on the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The house had previously been damaged by fire, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department.

Pasco firefighters work to control a fire that spread from an abandoned house to this occupied home at 920 S. 5th Ave. shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. Everyone got out safely, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

The flames then ignited a neighboring house with people inside. The blaze quickly spread throughout the attic of the second house, but the residents escaped unharmed, said Shearer.

Initially, firefighters were slowed in reaching the fire by power lines.

How the fire started is under investigation.

A small fire at a electrical substation in Pasco also is blamed for a power outage downtown on Friday night.