Pasco, WA

Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday

By Aiden Whitaker
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Pasco firefighters were called to fight a house fire Saturday morning and ended up battling two burning homes.

A fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. in an abandoned house on the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The house had previously been damaged by fire, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department.

Pasco firefighters work to control a fire that spread from an abandoned house to this occupied home at 920 S. 5th Ave. shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. Everyone got out safely, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

The flames then ignited a neighboring house with people inside. The blaze quickly spread throughout the attic of the second house, but the residents escaped unharmed, said Shearer.

Initially, firefighters were slowed in reaching the fire by power lines.

How the fire started is under investigation.

A small fire at a electrical substation in Pasco also is blamed for a power outage downtown on Friday night.

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

