ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Roses & Raspberries: Roses to retirees, a bike donor and construction projects

By Email
Lompoc Record
 3 days ago
lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?

There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12

Old Town Market will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 12 in the 100 block of South H Street. Dates and themes are as follows:. Aug. 5: Public Safety Night, featuring Lompoc Police Department's car cruise. Aug. 12: Healthy Lompoc Night.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc Record

About Town: Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6

Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6. The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise will make its return from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, during Public Safety Night — the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer. Starting at the Civic Center Plaza...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

NatureTrack docents honored during 11th annual appreciation day at Cachuma Lake

NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'. Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Lompoc Record

A Walk through the Cypress: Celebrate summer with a burst of color

If you are hitting the summer doldrums and are in need of a burst of exuberant color to uplift your spirits, the Cypress Gallery has a show for you. “It’s All Canvas,” by Tonya Schultz, former Lompoc resident and scion of our creative community, is a joyful expression of artmaking in the face of challenge and change. Those who know Schultz recognize her positive spirit and love of life, and see her work as a direct reflection of her personality. Unpretentious and full of feeling, the works sing of being alive and invite you to celebrate the fact along with her.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wilson
sitelinesb.com

Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit

13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Roses#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Lompoc Record#The Santa Maria Times#Moomau Staffel Law Firm#The Superior Court
sitelinesb.com

Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open

••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calgolfnews.com

Golfers Who Go to La Purisima Come Back for More

La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc, located 30 miles north of Santa Barbara in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been one to the top destinations in Southern California for golfers from all over the map since it first opened in 1986. Designed by Kenneth Hume Hunter Jr. with help from...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have identifieded two young adult suspects in relation to the theft and burning of Pride flags that has taken place in the Santa Ynez Valley over the past several days. The post Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Highway 1 Collision

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 7/28/22 on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. The decedent is 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria. By the edhat staff. July 28, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy