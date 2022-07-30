Roses & Raspberries: Roses to retirees, a bike donor and construction projects

lompocrecord.com
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Lompoc Record
Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12
Old Town Market will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 12 in the 100 block of South H Street. Dates and themes are as follows:. Aug. 5: Public Safety Night, featuring Lompoc Police Department's car cruise. Aug. 12: Healthy Lompoc Night.
National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
KEYT
Old Spanish Days goes all out to help the public access the Fiesta parade route along the waterfront
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days parade, El Desfile Historico, set for noon on Friday will be on a route entirely along the waterfront. The normal parade uses about three blocks of Cabrillo Blvd. then turns up State Street. That will not be happening this year. The parade...
Lompoc Record
About Town: Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6
Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6. The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise will make its return from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, during Public Safety Night — the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer. Starting at the Civic Center Plaza...
Lompoc Record
Traditional Buddhist celebration returns to Santa Maria after pandemic hiatus
The Obon Festival sponsored by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church is usually held the last Sunday of July, although the date may vary. Workshops are held in advance to teach people the Bon Odori dance so they can join in at the close of the festival. For information as the 2023...
Lompoc Record
NatureTrack docents honored during 11th annual appreciation day at Cachuma Lake
NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'. Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.
Lompoc Record
A Walk through the Cypress: Celebrate summer with a burst of color
If you are hitting the summer doldrums and are in need of a burst of exuberant color to uplift your spirits, the Cypress Gallery has a show for you. “It’s All Canvas,” by Tonya Schultz, former Lompoc resident and scion of our creative community, is a joyful expression of artmaking in the face of challenge and change. Those who know Schultz recognize her positive spirit and love of life, and see her work as a direct reflection of her personality. Unpretentious and full of feeling, the works sing of being alive and invite you to celebrate the fact along with her.
Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency
A new high - low siren system will be used from police cars for emergencies in Santa Barbara. Resident should then go to government or media sites for information. The post Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery nurse Anahi Fontanos receives DAISY Award
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care. The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day. According to...
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
Emergency crews hoisted a hiker via helicopter from the Tunnel Trail near Mission Canyon and transported them to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The post Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit
13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open
••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
calgolfnews.com
Golfers Who Go to La Purisima Come Back for More
La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc, located 30 miles north of Santa Barbara in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been one to the top destinations in Southern California for golfers from all over the map since it first opened in 1986. Designed by Kenneth Hume Hunter Jr. with help from...
Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have identifieded two young adult suspects in relation to the theft and burning of Pride flags that has taken place in the Santa Ynez Valley over the past several days. The post Two young adult suspects identified in relation to theft, burning of Pride flags in Los Olivos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Murder Victim Apparently Ends Up All Alone
Phew. I’m so relieved that the eye-popping inflation we’ve been experiencing for the last six months is just “a transition into stable and steady growth.” Life may be easier when you’re delusional, but the bills are still bills in a recession by any other name.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Highway 1 Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 7/28/22 on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. The decedent is 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria. By the edhat staff. July 28, 2022.
Lompoc Record
Deputies ID suspects in theft of pride flags in Los Olivos, Ballard, burning one on social media video
Two suspects have been identified in the theft of gay pride flags in Los Olivos and Ballard, one of which was burned in an event captured on video and posted on social media, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Although the names of the two adults have...
