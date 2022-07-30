Work Permit Issued for Ramen Boys in Decatur Twain Shopping Center

What Now Las Vegas broke the news late last year that a new a restaurant concept, Ramen Boys , is slated to open at Decatur Twain Shopping Center . Since then, work appears to have proceeded, with signage going up on the storefront, located in suites 3 & 4 at 3650 S Decatur Blvd .

Signs are good that Ramen Boys is on track to open fairly soon. A permit was issued this week by Clark County for electrical work in the space.

Details about the restaurant remain largely unknown. What Now Las Vegas was unable to reach a representative of Ramen Boys for immediate comment on Friday. Details on Ramen Boys’ branding, menu, hours of operation, and related matters can likely expected to break very soon.

With a total leasable area of more than 50,000 square feet, Decatur Twain Shopping Center is a multi-tenant building housing a number of retail and restaurant locations. Located at the intersection of Decatur Blvd and Twain Ave , less than a mile from the heart of b, it is home to eateries Hwaro , Samurai Japanese BBQ & Grill , and Sushi Ya .

Ramen Boys’ opening date has yet to be announced, but stay tuned for updates as this brand readies for its Chinatown debut.

