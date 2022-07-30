www.brownwoodnews.com
Jesse Guerrero
Jesse Guerrero, age 53, of Coleman, died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Brown County. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dick Schultz, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
Jimmie Wayne Smith
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Santa Anna Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
David Thomas Jones
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Henrick Medical Center. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. David was born on June 22, 1952, in Gainesville to David A....
Douglas Earl Emison
Doug was born November 9, 1957 to Oscar and Reva Emison in Lovington, New Mexico, and passed away suddenly on July 28, 2022 in Phoenix Arizona. He is survived by sons Andrew Emison and wife Nicole, and granddaughter Lily of Eau Claire Wisconsin, and Luke Emison and wife Kursty and sons Caleb and Jeremiah of Greenwood, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Ross Emison of Brownwood Texas, and many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.
Bennie A. Flynn
Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.
Tommy Lee Perkins
Tommy Lee Perkins, age 76 of Bangs, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. Visitation for Tommy will be held at Heartland Funeral Home of Early on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 PM at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel.
Mary Ann Tindol
Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 6th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
Lynn Parker
Karl Lynn Parker, 62, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation with family will be held at the Western Heritage Cowboy Church 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the Western Heritage Cowboy Church, 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 with interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Russ Bristol officiating.
Lois Lowrimore Martin
Lois Lowrimore Martin, age 96, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
40 UNDER 40: Roy Byrd
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. The career path Roy Byrd admittedly attempted to avoid prior to college turned out to be the perfect fit...
MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home
The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
Brownwood ISD offering free and reduced-price meals
Brownwood ISD announced its policy 2022-23 for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Starting on August 8, 2022, Brownwood ISD will...
Coleman Man Killed in Wreck Northwest of Bangs
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information concerning a traffic fatality in Brown County which happened at 9:21 pm Friday, July 29. According to the DPS report, the wreck was on Farm to Market Road 585, three miles northwest of Bangs. The driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra...
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood
The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Driver High on the Reefer Arrested with a Duffle Bag Full of Weed
EARLY – Police in the City of Early in Brown County arrested a driver early Tuesday for possession of a duffle bag full of marijuana. According to the Early Police Department, on Tuesday Aug. 2, shortly after midnight Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive.
