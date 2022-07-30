ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Additional indecent liberties charges added against former Guilford County substitute teacher

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes has been given more charges for a second time.

Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10. Martin is accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least two students while employed with Guilford County Schools.

A neighbor of Martin’s told FOX8 that something didn’t sit right with her about the man.

According to warrants, the two victims were between the ages of 13 and 18. He was a substitute at Grimsley High School at some point during his time with GCS, which is where one of the victims was a student.

Woman killed in West Gate City Boulevard shooting in Greensboro

He’s accused of forcing a 13-year-old to take drugs and perform sexual acts.

An officer working on the case says that Martin has been committing sex crimes “for years” on children. It’s unclear if there will be additional charges.

Martin initially faced the following charges:

  • Indecent liberties with children by a school official (May 10)
  • Indecent liberties with children (May 10)
  • Statutory rape/sex offense of a person 13,14,15 years of age by defendant 6 years older (May 10)
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (May 10)
  • Felony possession of marijuana (May 10)
  • Maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance (May 10)
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (May 10)
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia (May 10)
  • First-degree rape (May 20)
  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children (May 20)

As of Thursday, the following additional charges have now been filed against Martin:

  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children by a school official (July 28)
  • Secret peeping (July 28)

Martin made a first appearance in court on the new changes on Friday. He was given a $20,000 bond on the new charges bringing his total bond up to $2,020,000.

The Guilford County Schools released this statement regarding the arrest at the time:

“We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff are available to students who desire support.”

He’d been working with GCS since 2017. As of April 26, he was no longer an active substitute.

Officials with GCS say that substitutes go through the same background checks as part-time and full-time employees, completed by an outside vendor. Prior to these charges, Martin’s record shows only traffic violations.

Anyone who thinks they have information about additional information is asked to report it to Greensboro Police Department.

