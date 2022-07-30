Brian Burns has no more time for Carolina Panthers excuses in 2022

catcrave.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
Related
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Dallas Cowboys continued interest at DE a cause for concern?
When the Dallas Cowboys lost Randy Gregory this offseason in fairly embarrassing fashion, the front office brass tried to play it off as no big deal. Selling the idea Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler would somehow pick up the slack, the Cowboys were clearly grasping at straws. Fowler has been...
Interview Propels Ridgeway Into Eye of Fan Affection in Dallas
Jerry Jones size, Bass fishing championships, Alien popping out of his stomach, being 'Fat Albert' in wrestling and 'Vanilla Gorilla branding highlight light-hearted interview
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why NFL ruling could affect Miami Dolphins ownership transfer to Beal
The Miami Dolphins may be able to put all this Brian Flores stuff behind them but for Bruce Beal, it may not be that easy. First, Stephen Ross isn’t being forced to sell the team and isn’t expected to any time in the near future. Second, we have to realize that Ross is 82 years old and he isn’t going to be around another two decades maybe not one.
Podcast: Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Chiefs camp
On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast, we examine Frank Clark’s reinvention and Orlando Brown’s arrival for the Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs are back in St. Joseph for another week of training camp, and this week has largely been a story about two players in the trenches: Orlando Brown Jr. and Frank Clark.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0