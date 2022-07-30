ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Comments / 99

Geno
9d ago

It’s taken this long, seems like a suspension for everyone. Too long, might as well forget about it and move on. No reason for this to drag out. Get on with football already.

Reply
19
Kelly Thomas
9d ago

I don't know why they keep writing these predictions about when to expect a decision on the Deshun Watson case from Judge Sue Robinson and then turn right around in the same story and say "however, we have no guarantee". We been hearing that for several weeks now. Write about proven facts that your readers can know you're telling truth. Not a prediction. You have no control over it. Saying "maybe" or "probably" or "possibly" means nothing. Those terms are not FACTS.

Reply(3)
7
D Glenn
9d ago

I thought a criminal was someone convicted of a crime ? he was cleared of all charges by 2 Grand Juries.

Reply(9)
29
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech

Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Texans#American Football#Sports#The Cleveland Browns
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers’ QBs coach makes big Tom Brady statement

Training camp is a time of optimism around the NFL, but one statement from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp may serve as a warning for the rest of the league more than anything else. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen had very high praise for Tom Brady when speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King last week. King relayed that Christensen had recently told GM Jason Licht that Brady is in the best form of his career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim

Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

1 prominent Rockets trade candidate is off the market?

With the NBA offseason now over a month-and-a-half old, the Houston Rockets may be starting to disconnect their phones. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Friday that the Rockets currently have no urgency to move veteran trade candidate Eric Gordon. Houston sees Gordon as an asset on the floor as well as a veteran mentor to the young core of their team, Scotto adds.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jets making rookie DB earn his famous nickname

The New York Jets made cornerback Ahmad Gardner the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, conferring a certain amount of status upon him with that high draft capital. When it comes to his famous nickname, however, he still has some work to do in the eyes of his teammates.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts

Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Rays pitching coach suffers bizarre in-game injury

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder suffered an awkward injury during Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was walking out to the mound in the seventh inning to speak to starter Shane McClanahan when he pulled his calf muscle. Snyder could not even make it to the mound for the visit and retreated to the dugout, with manager Kevin Cash going to speak to McClanahan instead.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL to see significant increase in 1 penalty for 2022?

Each offseason, the NFL asks its on-field officials to pay closer attention to certain rules and enforce them accordingly. One of the penalties they are looking at this year is illegal contact, and history says we could see a lot more flags thrown for that in 2022. An NFL spokesperson...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player

Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Most Oklahoma players wanted Cale Gundy to stay?

Longtime Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy made the shocking announcement on Sunday night that he has resigned from his position, but he reportedly still had the support of most Sooners players. Gundy, 50, explained in a lengthy statement that he stepped down after he said an inappropriate word in...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
18K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy