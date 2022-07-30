What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

www.benzinga.com
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
What Does Weed Do To Your Brain And Body?
Ever wondered what’s really going on in your brain and body when you take a hit of marijuana or eat a pot brownie? The side effects are readily apparent, but what’s happening physiologically to create those sensations? And why do some people experience entirely different effects from weed, such as heightened anxiety or paranoia? What does weed really do to the brain? How does marijuana affect the body?
If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body
They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
The body part that you first wash in the shower says a lot about you – what does your’s say?
WHEN you step into the shower, what's the first body part that gets your attention?. Well, lifestyle expert Anu Mukherjee revealed that the body part you wash first says a lot about your personality. Mukherjee broke down the results into six options, five body parts and the last option if...
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil. That’s the active ingredient in the...
Eerie ‘biological clock’ test promises to reveal how many years you have left to live
A CUTTING edge test has the power to tell customers their true biological age using just a saliva sample. New methods claim to accurately estimate the number of remaining years in a person's life. Your age represents the number of complete revolutions around the Sun you have been on Earth...
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
WebMD
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
What Are The Cannabis Shakes And What Causes Them
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Have you ever noticed yourself shaking madly after you smoked big amounts of marijuana? We've all been there. What you were experiencing is what's known as cannabis shakes. Cannabis shakes are extremely common. It starts on your legs,...
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
(CNN) — Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found. Compared with people who use lower-potency products (typically 5 to...
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
The One Snack Brain Experts Want You to Eat More Often
A sharp mind and a healthy brain are key to a quality life. The good news is that supporting brain health can be as simple as snacking on delicious foods — and one snack stands out above the rest, according to experts. Physicians and registered dietitians agree that walnuts...
Why You Should Always Eat Your Cucumbers With the Skin On
Yes, you can eat cucumber skin, and it's actually very good for you. Learn about cucumber peel benefits for your bones, digestion, gut health and more.
