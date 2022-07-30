4th annual Backpack Bash hosted for children across Pikes Peak

PIKES PEAK REGION — COSILoveYou will host the fourth annual “ Backpack Bash ,” a citywide effort that seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need across the Pikes Peak region.

The Backpack Bash will take place on two consecutive Saturdays at six locations across the community. You can grab a backpack here between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

July 30

Sierra High School – 2250 Jet Wing Dr.

Vista Ridge High School – 6888 Black Forest Rd.

Hillside Community Center – 925 South Institute st.

August 6

Woodmen Valley Chapel: Monument Campus – 1681 Wagon Bow Way

Doherty High School – 4515 Barnes Rd.

Pikes Peak Christian Church – 4955 Bradley Rd.

This event is completely free to the community. The Backpack Bash is prepared to resource 12,000 students with the essential items needed to get a great start to the school year.

To ensure a successful Backpack Bash, COSILoveYou is relying upon the generosity of the community. The greatest need right now are backpacks, says COSILoveYou.

You can donate a new backpack at any of the donation drop-off sites across our community. If you’d prefer to make a financial donation, you can fund a new backpack for a student in the Pikes Peak region for just $11.

