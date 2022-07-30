Could this Reliever Lose a Roster Spot After the Deadline?

climbingtalshill.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Luis Severino being transferred to 60-day IL spelling fate with Yankees?
A few weeks ago, Luis Severino woke up, didn’t feel right, but proceeded to not tell anybody and instead pitch in his scheduled start. The result? Sevy left the game early with an injury, was diagnosed with a lat strain, and shut down from throwing a baseball for two weeks.
MLB・
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vin Scully, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age 94
"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said of Scully. "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever."
Why NFL ruling could affect Miami Dolphins ownership transfer to Beal
The Miami Dolphins may be able to put all this Brian Flores stuff behind them but for Bruce Beal, it may not be that easy. First, Stephen Ross isn’t being forced to sell the team and isn’t expected to any time in the near future. Second, we have to realize that Ross is 82 years old and he isn’t going to be around another two decades maybe not one.
Interview Propels Ridgeway Into Eye of Fan Affection in Dallas
Jerry Jones size, Bass fishing championships, Alien popping out of his stomach, being 'Fat Albert' in wrestling and 'Vanilla Gorilla branding highlight light-hearted interview
'Everything Was Winning With Him': Former Rockets Coach Mourns Loss of NBA Legend Bill Russell
Members of the Houston Rockets family mourn the loss of basketball icon Bill Russell, who passed away on Sunday at age 88.
