Watch: John Cena’s trailer for Fortnite has been released and hints at a rivalry

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s free roguelite mode has arrived
Ubisoft has released a free update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, adding a new roguelite mode to the Viking adventure. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Forgotten Saga looks like a fairly typical roguelite expansion, casting you as Odin to fight through a procedurally generated world. Set in Niflheim, you’ll return to the beginning of the realm after each death, losing whatever buffs and weapons you acquired on the way.
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about joining the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things for Season 4. Bower discussed his role in the series as Vecna, the main villain of Season 4. His performance has received critical acclaim, but...
Snowpiercer Season 4 is not coming in August 2022
As much as we would love to see Layton and his group build life on land, we have to wait for Snowpiercer Season 4. When will it premiere on TNT?. The end of Snowpiercer Season 3 made it clear that there was a big change coming. The Earth is thawing and life is sustainable again. Layton and a small group took Big Alice to find New Eden. It was a huge risk that paid off. Meanwhile, Melanie and her followers remained on Snowpiercer to live out their days until the Eternal Engine dies.
