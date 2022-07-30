Watch: John Cena’s trailer for Fortnite has been released and hints at a rivalry

As much as we would love to see Layton and his group build life on land, we have to wait for Snowpiercer Season 4. When will it premiere on TNT?. The end of Snowpiercer Season 3 made it clear that there was a big change coming. The Earth is thawing and life is sustainable again. Layton and a small group took Big Alice to find New Eden. It was a huge risk that paid off. Meanwhile, Melanie and her followers remained on Snowpiercer to live out their days until the Eternal Engine dies.

