Here's Why Bitcoin Could Blast Higher If This Trend Confirms

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday. Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.
Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
'I'm Going To Have To Say Avoid It': Jim Cramer Urges Waiting Before Buying This Tech Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. Cramer said he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation COST over Big Lots Inc BIG. When asked about Western Digital Corporation WDC, Cramer said, "I’m going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?
Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Higher By 148%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares rose 159.3% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 148% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on Monday, August 8. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares rose 63% to...
Expert Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $32.45 versus the current price of Endeavor Gr Hldgs at $22.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Cryptocurrency Lido DAO Up More Than 12% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Lido DAO's LDO/USD price rose 12.08% to $2.36. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 81.0% gain, moving from $1.32 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $7.30. The chart below...
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Late-July Mojo: Crypto Could See 'One Last Leg Up' Before Things 'Get Dicey Again,' Says Analyst
Major coins traded in negative territory on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 0.6% to $1.08 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +18.6% $0.15. Theta Network (THETA) +11.5% $1.5. Gala (GALA) +8.1% $0.06.
Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last...
Editas Medicine: Q2 Earnings Insights
Editas Medicine EDIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.82. Revenue was up $5.98 million from the same...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
