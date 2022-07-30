Intel's Data Center Business Is Struggling

www.fool.com
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 2.59%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 10
Wall Street expects Q2 revenue to be flat with the year-ago period. Analysts also project the adjusted loss per share will narrow 77%.
5 Green Flags for Texas Instruments' Future
Its diversification and scale make it a superior chip play to other chipmakers that focus too heavily on narrower markets.
Why ASML Holding, Applied Materials, and Ambarella Soared in July
ASML earnings showed a record backlog and continued strong demand for EUV. Applied Materials rallied as Congress passed the CHIPS Act. Auto-related chip stocks delivered solid earnings, boding well for Ambarella's computer vision chips.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds.
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now
These two have massive potential once the economy kicks back into gear.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $2,000 into $10,000 by 2030
The S&P 500 Growth index has outperformed the broader S&P 500 over the past decade. Roku should benefit from three proprietary technologies as linear TV ad budgets shift to connected TV. Elastic is the most popular workplace search engine on the market, and the company is expanding its cybersecurity portfolio.
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
If you've waited until now to buy Ethereum, it could be too late. Solana is a rival Layer 1 blockchain project that is faster, cheaper, and more efficient than Ethereum and has been routinely touted as a potential "Ethereum-killer." Solana could be better positioned than Ethereum to benefit from the...
Roku's Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?
Its shares plummeted after earnings, but the news wasn't all bad for Roku. The next few quarters will be difficult for the maker of digital media players. But that doesn't mean the company won't succeed over the long haul.
Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Soaring Today
Volkswagen will use Innoviz's lidar sensors and software in its self-driving vehicles.
Why Faraday Future Stock Jumped 27% Today
A major shareholder will facilitate potential investments of up to $600 million to keep the company operating. Sales of Faraday's initial electric vehicle could be delayed until the end of 2022.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before Fall
The crypto market is still in a slump, making right now a great time to buy. Ethereum's recent announcement is good news for investors.
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Microchip Technology (MCHP 0.16%) Q1 2023 Earnings Call.
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
Shares of Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto rise as July car deliveries jump
Nio said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 26.7%% year-on-year, but down from June's figure of almost 13,000 deliveries. Li Auto meanwhile said it delivered 10,422 of its Li ONE sports utility vehicle in July, up 21.3% year-over-year, but also slipping from June's figure. Xpeng delivered the most out...
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold
The semiconductor industry is tracking toward a $1.5 trillion valuation by 2030. Cohu provides critical test, handling, and inspection equipment to leading chip producers. The company recently increased its midterm financial forecast.
