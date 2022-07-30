www.wgnsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Announce Cason Lane Academy Leadership Team
(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), has announced the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
williamsonhomepage.com
MTSU flips three-star Beech WR from Vanderbilt
Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige came dangerously close to signing with Middle Tennessee State in January until an offer from Vanderbilt came his way on Jan. 26. Now, nearly six months to the day after that offer from the Commodores, Paige announced via social media that he had committed to MTSU one month after asking for his release from his national letter of intent with VU.
williamsonherald.com
BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff
Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
williamsonhomepage.com
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
Tennessee Tribune
Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetmaury.com
Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies
Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
wgnsradio.com
One man from Murfreesboro and one from Gallatin arrested in connection to drive-by-shooting in Nashville
Two men, one from Murfreesboro and the second from Gallatin, were arrested in Nashville after a drive-by shooting left one man wounded last Monday (07/25/22). The incident occurred at Cheatham Place public housing on 9th Avenue North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. Evidently, the arrests were made last Thursday (07/28/22) after...
mainstreetmaury.com
Introductions for new Columbia Central coaching staff members
Columbia Central principal Mike Steele introduced seven new coaches to the community during a recent press conference, including boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip and his wife, football/basketball sideline cheer coach Missy Cutlip. Also making their debut during the meet-and-greet were competitive cheer coach Bari Staggs, assistant cheer coach Christi Smith,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
COMMENTARY: Books and Reading, by MTSU Professor Larry Burriss
Books and reading... With today's media commentary, here is MTSU Professor of Journalism Larry Burriss... Commentary (Verbatim) - When I was in high school we had to read Shakespeare’s play "Julius Caesar," in class. Not really act out the play, but just to read it out loud. The play was part of a large English literature book we had to carry around for most of the day.
wgnsradio.com
Presley Hosford Joins the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center
MURFREESBORO – “Please join the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center in welcoming our new Community Education Coordinator, Presley Hosford,” announced Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. Hosford, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s Child Development and Family Studies program, is a familiar face around the Child...
Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro
Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.
wgnsradio.com
Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner
Murfreesboro, TN– Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.
Tennessee Tribune
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne Dog Park Grand Opening Scheduled - Don't Forget the Upcoming Clear the Shelters Event at Rutherford Co. PAWS
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The City of La Vergne is planning on a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new dog park later this month. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the grand opening once the ribbon has been cut. There will be light refreshments and giveaways.
wgnsradio.com
Veteran Services and a New Veteran Community Center in Rutherford County
Our guest included Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, Rutherford Co. Veterans Services Officer Dominick Grimaldi and Rutherford Co. Veteran Community Center Executive Director Brian Morris. Phone Numbes:. Grimaldi: 615-849-5711. Morris: 615-624-7197. Location: 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro, TN. Online: www.RutherfordVetCenter.com.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Camp Wonder wraps up summer - Special needs students learn, grow, make new friends
Rutherford County Schools wrapped up its second session of Camp Wonder, a weeklong learning and social event for special needs high school students. The camp was held July 18-22 at Oakland High School, with the first session being held earlier in June at LaVergne High School. Camp Wonder is a...
Comments / 0