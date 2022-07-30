Murfreesboro, TN– Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.

