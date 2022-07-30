ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Announce Cason Lane Academy Leadership Team

(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), has announced the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

MTSU flips three-star Beech WR from Vanderbilt

Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige came dangerously close to signing with Middle Tennessee State in January until an offer from Vanderbilt came his way on Jan. 26. Now, nearly six months to the day after that offer from the Commodores, Paige announced via social media that he had committed to MTSU one month after asking for his release from his national letter of intent with VU.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff

Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
FRANKLIN, TN
Garden & Gun

A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee

Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways

After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies

Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
SPRING HILL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Introductions for new Columbia Central coaching staff members

Columbia Central principal Mike Steele introduced seven new coaches to the community during a recent press conference, including boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip and his wife, football/basketball sideline cheer coach Missy Cutlip. Also making their debut during the meet-and-greet were competitive cheer coach Bari Staggs, assistant cheer coach Christi Smith,...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

COMMENTARY: Books and Reading, by MTSU Professor Larry Burriss

Books and reading... With today's media commentary, here is MTSU Professor of Journalism Larry Burriss... Commentary (Verbatim) - When I was in high school we had to read Shakespeare’s play "Julius Caesar," in class. Not really act out the play, but just to read it out loud. The play was part of a large English literature book we had to carry around for most of the day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Presley Hosford Joins the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center

MURFREESBORO – “Please join the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center in welcoming our new Community Education Coordinator, Presley Hosford,” announced Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. Hosford, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s Child Development and Family Studies program, is a familiar face around the Child...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro

Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner

Murfreesboro, TN– Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne Dog Park Grand Opening Scheduled - Don't Forget the Upcoming Clear the Shelters Event at Rutherford Co. PAWS

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The City of La Vergne is planning on a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new dog park later this month. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the grand opening once the ribbon has been cut. There will be light refreshments and giveaways.
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Veteran Services and a New Veteran Community Center in Rutherford County

Our guest included Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, Rutherford Co. Veterans Services Officer Dominick Grimaldi and Rutherford Co. Veteran Community Center Executive Director Brian Morris. Phone Numbes:. Grimaldi: 615-849-5711. Morris: 615-624-7197. Location: 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro, TN. Online: www.RutherfordVetCenter.com.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

